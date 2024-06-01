Man charged in Joliet, Illinois, murder spree that left 8 dead

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of eight murders in Joliet, Illinois, in January of this year, the Will County Sheriff's Office says.

Officials say Jon W. Hansen, 24, of Shorewood, is charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officials say during a Jan. 27 interview, Hansen admitted to being with suspected shooter Romeo Nance during the two Joliet-area shootings of Mario Guerrero and Toyosi Bakare in the Jan. 21 spree. Nance, 23, later fled to Texas and took his own life during a pursuit. Officials say Hansen told detectives that Nance gave him the gun used to shoot one of the victims, and he threw it in the DuPage River near his home.

Hansen refused to give any more information, but detectives say they were able to find a loaded black Springfield Armory XDS pistol on Feb. 5 during a search in the DuPage River near Westshore Drive and Picnic Street in Shorewood, Illinois.

Hansen was arrested Friday and was taken into custody on a no-bond warrant. He is awaiting his first court appearance.