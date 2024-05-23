Lagunitas Brewing Company to close Chicago brewery and taproom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lagunitas Brewing Company will be closing its Chicago brewery and taproom this summer.

A Lagunitas spokesperson confirmed the company will move its Chicago brewing operation to their original brewery in Petulama, California, by early August, and permanently close its Chicago brewery and taproom, located in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Lagunitas will keep its adjacent Chicago warehouse open after the brewery and taproom close, in order to continue supplying their beers to Chicago area bars, restaurants, and stores.

"The changes were prompted by a need to future-proof the organization amid changing tides in the craft beverage industry. The transition will allow for a more efficient and flexible supply chain, with a greater focus on innovation and the acceleration of more sustainable brewing practices," the company said in a statement.

The closure will affect 86 employees, some of whom will continue to work for Lagunitas remotely, or transfer to their California facility. Others will be offered "retention incentives" to continue working through the Chicago closure, followed by severance packages including help finding new jobs.

"We are committed to managing this transition thoughtfully, smoothly and with deep respect for our valued Chicago Lagunitas employees," Lagunitas spokesperson Sam Kennedy said in an email.

Lagunitas first opened its Chicago brewery and taproom in 2014. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the taproom to shut down in March 2020, and it reopened in April 2023.