2 killed, 3 hospitalized in crash on Chicago expressway, state police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed, and three others were hospitalized following a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.
State police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Damen Avenue.
Preliminary information says troopers responded to a two-car crash where two people have died. One of the people killed was a pedestrian outside of a vehicle. Three others were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The ages and genders of the victims are unknown.
The westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down at the scene and traffic is being diverted off at Ashland Avenue.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
No additional information.
This is a developing story.