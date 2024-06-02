2 killed, 3 hospitalized in crash on Chicago expressway, state police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed, and three others were hospitalized following a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.

State police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Damen Avenue.

Preliminary information says troopers responded to a two-car crash where two people have died. One of the people killed was a pedestrian outside of a vehicle. Three others were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The ages and genders of the victims are unknown.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down at the scene and traffic is being diverted off at Ashland Avenue.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information.

This is a developing story.