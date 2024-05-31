Mourners take to streets for 5-year-old girl shot dead on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A grieving community pleaded for peace on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Residents of the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue, just north of Jackson Boulevard, took to the streets to mourn 5-year-old Reign Ware – an innocent victim of gun violence.

The rally supported neighbors and families advocating against gun violence, and called for guns to be turned in – either publicly or anonymously.

This past Sunday morning on the same block where the rally was held, a group of people was standing outside around 3:30 a.m. when shots were fired.

Reign was in a parked car when she was hit by gunfire, according to police. She was struck in the upper abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she died.

At least 60 evidence markers lined the street where the shooting happened.

A 24-year-old man, who was standing outside, was shot twice in his left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

One community group said this past weekend that it was offering $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Reign was among nine people killed by gun violence in Chicago this past holiday weekend. Another 33 were shot and wounded.