Chicago City Council committee discusses solutions to rogue towing company crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has reported on countless rogue tow truck victims in the city of Chicago – tow "companies" that show up to the scene of a crash, and then hold cars hostage for exorbitant fees.

The Chicago City Council has now taken action. Members of the City Council Public Safety Committee met Tuesday to discuss a possible solution to the ongoing issue – to try to stop rogue towers from making thousands off drivers who thought they were signing their car away to someone they could trust.

"As tow trucks are driving around the city chasing accidents, they're also putting people's lives in danger," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th).



Alderpeople questioned leaders from the Chicago Police Department, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, and the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The goal is to find out what it would take to curb tow truck operators that are unlicensed in the City of Chicago, but operating anyway – many times because they are able to apply for, and receive, a license from the Illinois Commerce Commission. This happens no matter how many times the companies are shut down, or found to be price-gouging customers.

"I think that CPD needs to play a bigger role," Villegas said, "because I think that when there's an accident that requires a tow, CPD or OEMC is notified. And so at that point, I think that they need to make sure that since Streets and Sanitation has vendors, and it takes 30 minutes to get to the site, that they should stay there and make sure that the site is taken care of."

CBS 2 spoke with yet another victim of this type of scam. Vassilena Dineva got into an accident that left her car undrivable – the front wheel would not move.

A tow truck driver showed up. She said they claimed to be from her insurance company, and then held her car hostage for $8,000.

Her insurance company eventually paid $4,000.

"I never second-guessed it because he said, 'I am contracted with Allstate, and I'm here to pick up your vehicle,'" said Dineva. So I was, like, after that, thinking about it, and like—how did he know? Was it just a lucky guess?"

The City Council committee is also trying to stop business owners who rebrand their towing companies multiple times and are thus able to continue their scheming.