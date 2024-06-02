1 man dead, 2 others hurt after shots fired into home in Joliet, Illinois, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting in Joliet Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Krakar Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a report of a person shot. A 23-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office.

A 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department, where he was treated and released.

While securing the scene, police learned that a third victim, a 20-year-old man, had also suffered four gunshot wounds to the body. That man was taken to Silver Cross Hospital by a private vehicle, where his condition was stabilized.

A thorough canvas of the area was performed by detectives and evidence technicians who responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire originated from outside in front of the residence, entered the home, and struck the three victims who were in the front living room. Over 25 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

This shooting appeared isolated in nature, and there is no known threat to the extended community, police said.

The Joliet Police Department Investigations Division is investigating the motive and identification of a suspect or suspects in the shooting. The Will County Coroner's Office will determine the identity and manner of death for the 23-year-old.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Tipsters can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.