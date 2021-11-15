Catching Candace Clark: A CBS News Chicago Special Report
Candace Clark is a serial con artist, who has been scamming people for years. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been tracking Clark's moves.
Candace Clark is a serial con artist, who has been scamming people for years. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been tracking Clark's moves.
After accused serial scammer Candace Clark rejected a plea deal that would have seen her sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison, a Cook County judge scheduled a jury trial for April 18.
Another delay for accused serial scammer Candace Clark, who did not show up for her latest court date on Monday, after she was hospitalized with COVID symptoms.
Cook County prosecutors are negotiating a possible plea agreement with accused serial scammer Candace Clark, whose story CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been following for more than two years.
There were new developments Wednesday in the case of accused serial scammer Candace Clark – whose story CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been following for more than two years.
Accused serial scammer Candace Clark ran into yet another phone problem during a virtual court hearing on Monday.
She said her camera wouldn't work. Her audio was fine, but the judge was not pleased. Last month, he almost issued an arrest warrant for her because she didn't show up to another Zoom hearing.
Stories by the CBS 2 Investigators led to the arrest of Candace Clark, who is accused of scamming some of Chicago's most vulnerable people – and now her case is moving forward in court.
Remember Candace Clark, the accused serial scammer at the heart of many of our CBS 2 investigations? She was back in court on Thursday.
After a months-long CBS 2 Investigation into Candace Clark – accused, among other things, of living in upscale places without paying rent – we got a tip about a high-rolling power couple also living in upscale condos without paying rent.
Accused serial scam artist Candace Clark had been expected to be released from the Cook County Jail Thursday, but she was not.
Accused serial scammer Candace Clark had been expected to appear for a bond hearing Saturday, but she did not end up appearing as she was hospitalized after complaining of chest pains.
"It's very painful," said Hadera. "I hope they lock her up forever."
More people are telling us their tales of losing thousands of dollars in an elaborate Chicago Charade.
A charismatic thief planning an elaborate con game to steal people's money – it sounds like the plot of a Hollywood smash.
We've seen smash-and-grab retail thefts happen across the Chicago area – in the city and suburbs alike. Now, a new law waiting on Gov. JB Pritzker's signature will make it easier for police to catch these criminals.
We've seen smash-and-grab retail thefts happen across the Chicago area – in the city and suburbs alike. Now, a new law waiting on Gov. JB Pritzker's signature will make it easier for police to catch these criminals.
Anew law waiting on Gov. JB Pritzker's signature will make it easier for police to fight organized retail theft. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
The boy was identified by the Legal Help Firm as Meleek Smith.
Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Daniel Gilardon, 47, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of North Cumberland Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood.
Four different people were held up at gunpoint on CTA 'L' trains and platforms in three separate incidents Thursday morning.
The boy was found dead in an alley behind the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
Police are searching for a gunman who killed a teen in an alley behind the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.
The Ever Forward was refloated just before 7 a.m. Sunday by two barges and five tugboats.
"The situation in Mariupol is both dire militarily and heartbreaking," Kuleba said.
No details about the spy satellite payload were revealed, but the NRO declared mission success in a statement.
Senate Republicans blocked a deal providing $10 billion in COVID-19 relief from moving forward earlier this month.
Steve Leder, senior rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, reminds us of the human imperative to alleviate suffering around the world.
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Sen. Chris Coons join Margaret Brennan.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of the Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley, that aired Sunday, April 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with David Beasley, head of the World Food Programme, that aired Sunday, April 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
"The situation in Mariupol is both dire militarily and heartbreaking," Kuleba said.
The following is a transcript of an interview with retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe, that aired Sunday, April 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
Several hundred people have posted on a food safety website complaining of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.
No deaths have been reported, the WHO said.
The discount retailer has received reports of electrical malfunctions and fires while the device is plugged in.
Author, clinical psychologist and professor Thema Bryant joins "CBS Mornings" to share her advice on how to reconnect with your authentic self. Her new book is called "Homecoming: Overcome Fear and Trauma to Reclaim Your Whole, Authentic Self."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law as the state joined a growing conservative push to restrict access. The new law marks a significant blow to abortion access in the South. Jan Crawford joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the ramifications of the law as the Supreme Court gets set to review and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.
Watchdog group Accountable.US notes that the nation's top 10 retailers have recently generated $99 billion in profit.
The social media company said the plan doesn't prohibit an acquisition if it is in the "best interests of Twitter and its shareholders."
Domestic air ticket costs have increased 40% since January and are expected to rise another 10% by June.
As the April 18 tax filing deadline nears, here are some tips for reducing what you owe or landing a bigger refund.
Workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores will get raises of $4.25 per hour and a say on safety issues.
The unrest happened just two days after clashes with Palestinians at the same site.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of the Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley, that aired Sunday, April 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with David Beasley, head of the World Food Programme, that aired Sunday, April 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe, that aired Sunday, April 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that aired Sunday, April 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
In 1992 the comedian directed his first movie, about an abrasive, 73-year-old washed-up comic. Now, thirty years later, Crystal has turned the film into a musical – and the 74-year-old finally gets to act his age.
In 1992 Billy Crystal directed his first movie, "Mr. Saturday Night," about an abrasive stand-up comic. Back then, Crystal required hours of makeup to play the 73-year-old washed-up comedian Buddy Young, Jr. Now, thirty years later, Crystal has turned the film into a Broadway musical – and the 74-year-old finally gets to act his age. Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with the still-youthful Crystal.
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including comedian Gilbert Gottfried.
In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of paintings by an obscure expressionist artist who'd also experimented with wrapping buildings and objects. Now, experts say the dumpster art by Francis Hines could be worth millions.
In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
After spending six months aboard China's space station, three astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday.
For the first time since the pandemic, the New York International Auto Show is back and the future is looking electric. Michael George has more.
Twitter is adopting a plan that will make it harder for Elon Musk to buy the social media giant after he made a $43 billion offer to buy the company and take it private.
From "The Jetsons" and "Blade Runner" to "Back to the Future," Americans have long been promised flying cars were in our future. For "60 Minutes," Anderson Cooper reports the future is closer than you think.
The man who bought an NFT of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet is trying to sell it. He purchased it for $2.9 million, but the resale auction initially closed with a top bid of just $280. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson explains why the value is dropping and what this says about the NFT market.
The CDC acknowledges that COVID-19 likely originated in bats and then jumped to humans. Ahead of Earth Day, David Quammen, author of "Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic," joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about the connection between humans, animals, and the Earth we all share.
With the expense of mitigating the effects of climate change becoming more onerous, more than two dozen cities, counties and states are suing more than 40 fossil fuel companies, accusing them of making false and misleading claims about climate change.
With the expense of mitigating the effects of climate change becoming more onerous, more than two dozen cities, counties and states are suing more than 40 fossil fuel companies, accusing them of making false and misleading claims about climate change. The lawsuits are modeled after those brought against tobacco companies in the 1990s. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at a new legal movement taking on the fossil fuel industry.
"We walked into [the forest] thinking it was going to break our heart," a scientist said, "and instead we ended up falling in love."
"This type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them and is illegal," rescuers said.
Jewayne Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property.
When Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph traveled to Zambia on a big game hunt in 2016, no one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home — and that the journey would end years later with allegations of cover-ups, infidelity, fraud and murder.
A prominent doctor accused of killing his wife says she fell in the shower – but investigators say blood at the scene shows it wasn't an accident.
Dr. Robert Neulander voluntarily agreed to an interview with Onondaga County, N.Y., District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick on Dec. 18, 2013, 15 months after the death of his wife, Leslie. Also present were Neulander's attorneys and two officers from the DeWitt, N.Y. ,Police Department.
No details about the spy satellite payload were revealed, but the NRO declared mission success in a statement.
Wang Yaping, Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu were the second crew aboard Tiangong, China's newest orbital station.
Harvard researchers are 99.999% certain the object was interstellar. But their paper on the finding was being turned down, because the pair only had a private conversation with an anonymous U.S. government employee to confirm the accuracy of the data.
A third attempt to fuel NASA's SLS moon rocket in a practice countdown was derailed by technical snags.
The comet is bigger than Rhode Island and could be "as big as 85 miles across," according to NASA.
Which state has the highest proportion of gun owners? Here's what we know.
Forbes' annual billionaires list reveals which big-money titan has the most money of them all.
In 2020, the American Airlines manager was gunned down during a morning walk with his wife and dog. Two years later, his wife, Jennifer, pleaded guilty for her role in orchestrating his death.
From Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga, here's who showed up in a big way
Twice nominated for an Academy Award, the actress and singer came to fame in such musical hits as "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas," before turning in acclaimed dramatic performances in such films as "The Cincinnati Kid" and "Carnal Knowledge."
This holiday week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," we talk to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after Russia responded to the loss of a key battleship with a powerful barrage of missiles. Plus, a conversation with Sen. Chris Coons about his fight to get more global COVID aid included in a relief bill that's stalled in Congress.
Anderson Cooper reports on eVTOLs, flying vehicles that may one day be the answer to bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Lesley Stahl speaks with VW CEO Diess about his efforts to electrify Volkswagen’s fleet and focus on the U.S. market.
Bill Whitaker reports on the proven capabilities of Russia’s hackers, who just a few years ago were able to infiltrate the computer network of a Kansas nuclear power plant.
On Friday, Twitter adopted a "poison pill" plan after Elon Musk made a $43 billion hostile offer to buy the company and take it private. But, does a "poison pill" plan entail?