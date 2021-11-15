Climate change lawsuits: Taking fossil fuel firms to court

With the expense of mitigating the effects of climate change becoming more onerous, more than two dozen cities, counties and states are suing more than 40 fossil fuel companies, accusing them of making false and misleading claims about climate change. The lawsuits are modeled after those brought against tobacco companies in the 1990s. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at a new legal movement taking on the fossil fuel industry.