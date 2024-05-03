Family of Chicago man who died in police chase plans lawsuit against Indiana officers

The family of a man who died while fleeing northwest Indiana police in an allegedly stolen U-Haul has demanded body camera video and related communications from the responding officers.

Larry Perry, 34, was killed on Feb.21 after officers with the Hammond Police Department chased him into Chicago and ran his vehicle into the Little Calumet River, family members said.

The family is preparing to file a lawsuit against the Hammond Police Department in Cook County, where Perry died, the family's attorney said on Friday. At a news conference, the family's attorney said they still don't have autopsy results or his clothes.

"We don't even know why he fled. If we had body camera, we could see if they used tactics to make him fear for his life," said family attorney Cierra N. Norris

Attorneys for the family allege that the chase violated the Hammond Police Department's policies and procedures.

The family's attorneys contend that Hammond police officers engaged in willful and wanton conduct and put members of the general public at risk by continuing a risky chase with a non-violent offender.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the U-Haul went into the Little Calumet River, near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue, around 4:22 a.m. on Feb 21

Hammond police said officers received an alert of the stolen U-Haul within city limits around 4:10 a.m. near 136th and Sheffield Avenue, where a vehicle matching the description of the stolen U-Haul was found.

While attempting to curb the vehicle, officers engaged their emergency lights and sirens. However, the suspect failed to comply and fled the scene, police said.

The U-Haul was traveling around 30 miles per hour — leading officers through 130th and Indiana Avenue. As the truck approached a curve in the road, it failed to turn — causing it to drive over the edge and land in the Little Calumet River.

Police say the driver, who the family identified as Perry, exited the U-Haul and attempted to evade arrest by swimming away. Officers then entered the river for a rescue attempt but couldn't locate the suspect after he submerged.

CFD responded and recovered the suspect's body from the river. Paramedics took Perry to Christ Hospital in serious condition and died.

Hammond police also confirmed that a female passenger was in the U-Haul at the start of the pursuit but jumped from the vehicle during the chase.

Police said she has active warrants for her arrest related to possession of cocaine.