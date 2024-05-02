Northwestern women's lacrosse beats John Hopkins, advances to Big Ten title game

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller and the Northwestern women's lacrosse team hosted Johns Hopkins Thursday in the Big Ten tournament semifinal.

The Wildcats came out strong from the start as Dylan Amonte had a hat trick in the first quarter. Erin Coykendall extended the lead to 7-3 late early in the second.

By halftime, the score was 9-7 Wildcats. JoJohns Hopkins pulled ahead in the third quarter, but Madison Taylor scored to tie it up. Taylor had five altogether.

Meanwhile, Izzy Scane is now five goals shy of tying the Division I scoring mark, having scored one goal in the first half.

Northwestern ultimately won 13-12, and clinched the first spot in the Big Ten Championship game. They will face Penn State on Saturday.