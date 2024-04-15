Second measles case confirmed in Cook County suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Public health officials on Monday confirmed the second case of measles in the Cook County suburbs this year.

Officials said there was no known link between this case and the recent outbreak of measles at a migrant shelter in Chicago.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said the latest case involved an adult who was not vaccinated, and had spent time at the Super Mercado Torres grocery store at 5310 W. 25th St. in Cicero between April 6 and April 10 while infected.

Anyone who was at the store at the following times might have been exposed to measles:

April 6 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

April 7 between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

April 9 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

April 10 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

"People who visited the market on these days should know that they are most likely safe from developing measles if they previously received two doses of MMR vaccine. If they are unvaccinated or experiencing symptoms of measles though, they should call a healthcare provider immediately to arrange for medical evaluation," said CCDPH Chief Operating Officer Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck. "We are working to identify any additional places where measles exposure may have occurred through our ongoing epidemiological investigation."

Anyone who might have been exposed who has not been vaccinated or previously infected with measles is at risk of having been infected and should contact their doctor or another healthcare provider before going to a hospital or medical office for treatment.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If infected, individuals could develop symptoms up to 21 days following exposure and become contagious to others starting four days before the rash appears through four days afterwards.

The first case of measles in the Cook County suburbs this year was reported in late March. That person was exposed while at the Pilsen migrant shelter, and has since recovered.

As of Monday morning, the Chicago Department of Public Health has confirmed 61 cases of measles in the city, most of them linked to the outbreak at the Pilsen migrant shelter.

Last week, city officials said measles cases were declining after public health officials administered about 14,000 doses of the vaccine since early March.