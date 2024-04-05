Dolton village board plans to hire Lori Lightfoot to investigate Mayor Tiffany Henyard, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of the Dolton Village Board plan to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a onetime federal prosecutor, to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who has been accused of misusing public funds while the village is millions of dollars in debt.

Sources confirmed the board was working on a resolution proposing to hire Lightfoot to investigate allegations regarding Henyard's spending, including lavish personal spending, reportedly on the taxpayers' dime.

Lightfoot also would be tasked with investigating a village employee's claims that she was sexually assaulted by a Dolton village trustee on a trip to Las Vegas – and then retaliated against. The employee claimed after she told the mayor about the lawsuit, she was eventually fired.

Sources said the board is still finalizing language on the resolution to hire Lightfoot, and will vote on the measure at a special meeting on Monday.

It's unclear how much Lightfoot, who was a federal prosecutor for six years and a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm before her lone term as Chicago's mayor, would be paid for the investigation.

Henyard was elected to be Dolton's mayor in 2021 as the first woman mayor in the village's 103-year history. Henyard also serves as the supervisor of Thornton Township.

Dolton residents packed a village board meeting this week, voicing complaints about allegations of misconduct that have been swirling in the headlines for weeks.

Many people who spoke during the meeting's public comment period took issue with Dolton village government, and accused leaders of a lack of transparency and other failures. Some called for Henyard and other officials to step down. Some speakers also took issue with people not being allowed into the meeting, and one accused the village of failing to attend to the needs of residents in areas with infrastructure problems.

After Village Trustee Jason House expressed concern about the meeting possibly violating the Open Meetings Act, because of people who were not allowed in, trustees voted to postpone the meeting until next Monday, April 8, over Henyard's objections.

Henyard has criticized the news coverage of scandals in Dolton, claiming unvetted false information has been published.

"It's good to see the media out here, but I wish you guys would come for the positive things and, not the chaos, and not the media show – because that's all that's here. I get it. We're clickbait. We're hot right now, and I get it. This is what sells papers," Henyard said. "But I wish you guys would have came to our Easter event that we had on Saturday. We had over 500 kids out there – happy, running around, giving away baskets – it was amazing."

Dolton residents voted to recall Henyard in June 2022, but the mayor took her fight to court, and won when the Illinois Appellate Court later ruled that the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.

In February, Dolton village trustees called for an outside investigation into allegations that Henyard had been misusing public funds while the village was millions of dollars in debt. This accusation came at the same time the Illinois Attorney General's Office told Henyard's charity multiple times in recent months to stop improperly soliciting donations because it had not registered with the state as required by law.

According to published reports, Henyard vetoed the trustees' resolution calling for an investigation.

The allegations against Henyard come at the same time the Illinois Attorney General's office has told her charity, the Tiffany Henyard Cares Foundation, to stop improperly soliciting donations because it had not registered with the state as required by law.

The AG's office sent a cease and desist letter to the foundation, warning that they had already sent "several letters" to the charity warning they were not registered with the state, and needed to send in the legally required documents before further soliciting or receiving donations.

In addition, last month several former employees filed lawsuits against Henyard, claiming they were wrongfully fired.