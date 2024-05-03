Watch CBS News
Person stabbed during argument at Chicago Blue Line station, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed at a Blue Line station in the West Town neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was arguing with an unknown man in the mezzanine level of the station who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the left leg and right thigh.

That person left the scene heading northbound on Ashland, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating. 

First published on May 3, 2024 / 11:43 AM CDT

