Witness records road rage on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive that led to shooting

Witness records road rage on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive that led to shooting

Witness records road rage on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive that led to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A road rage incident, captured on video, nearly took a deadly turn on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and 66th Street Wednesday afternoon when one driver sideswiped another, and then shots rang out.

The argument between two drivers on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday quickly spiraled out of control when a silver SUV smashed the driver's side door of a black sedan and nearly missed a woman. The woman then hopped back into her car and proceeded to give chase.

Deonte Barbee saw it all unfold when he was driving home. He said he was stunned by what he saw.

"When I saw someone jump out the car while we were waiting at the light to argue, that's what prompted me to record," Barbee said.

As he recorded, things took an even crazier turn.

"As we got to the next stop sign at 66th and Cornell, this is where someone else hops out the car and the gray truck tries to get away," Barbee said.

The SUV was seen side-swiping multiple cars, and then gunfire broke out.

"When I heard the gunshots, it was time for me to move around," Barbee said. "It was time for me to get up out of that jam."

Barbee's video, which he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), was noticed by Chicago police. Dispatchers alerted that there was footage posted online of the road rage incident.

The victim in the case later drove to Chicago police headquarters to get help.

Barbee said he's going to think twice the next time he decides to stop and record an altercation.

"To see what happened, I never think that it's that serious," Barbee said.

It was unclear what led to the road rage incident as well as the status of the victim. Chicago police would not say whether or not they were looking into the matter.