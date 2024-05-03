Homicides, shootings continue to decline in Chicago, CPD says

The number of murders, shootings, and carjackings continued to decline, according to the latest crime statistics released by the Chicago Police Department.

In April, CPD reported 37 homicides, the lowest total for the month in six years. Shooting incidents and the number of people victimized by gunfire were also down.

Overall, homicides have been down 12% in the year to date. There's an 8% drop in shooting incidents and a 4.7% decline in number of shooting victims. All of these figures are the lowest since 2019, CPD said.

Since the start of the year, the city has recorded 313 vehicular hijackings, down 22.5% compared to 2023.

Officers have made 618 motor vehicle-related arrests through the year's first four months.

Of the 80 arrests for vehicular hijacking, 41% have been juvenile offenders, according to CPD.

APRIL SHOOTINGS

2024: 177

2023: 200

2022: 208

2021: 248

APRIL SHOOTING VICTIMS

2024: 218

2023: 231

2022: 243

2021: 295

APRIL MURDERS

2024: 37

2023: 53

2022: 52

2021: 54

SHOOTINGS, JAN. 1 – APRIL 30

2024: 588

2023: 640

2022: 715

2021: 830

SHOOTING VICTIMS, JAN. 1 – APRIL 30

2024: 687

2023: 721

2022: 837

2021: 996

MURDERS, JAN. 1 – APRIL 30

2024: 149

2023: 170

2022: 188

2021: 192