Homicides, shootings continue to decline in Chicago, CPD says
The number of murders, shootings, and carjackings continued to decline, according to the latest crime statistics released by the Chicago Police Department.
In April, CPD reported 37 homicides, the lowest total for the month in six years. Shooting incidents and the number of people victimized by gunfire were also down.
Overall, homicides have been down 12% in the year to date. There's an 8% drop in shooting incidents and a 4.7% decline in number of shooting victims. All of these figures are the lowest since 2019, CPD said.
Since the start of the year, the city has recorded 313 vehicular hijackings, down 22.5% compared to 2023.
Officers have made 618 motor vehicle-related arrests through the year's first four months.
Of the 80 arrests for vehicular hijacking, 41% have been juvenile offenders, according to CPD.
APRIL SHOOTINGS
2024: 177
2023: 200
2022: 208
2021: 248
APRIL SHOOTING VICTIMS
2024: 218
2023: 231
2022: 243
2021: 295
APRIL MURDERS
2024: 37
2023: 53
2022: 52
2021: 54
SHOOTINGS, JAN. 1 – APRIL 30
2024: 588
2023: 640
2022: 715
2021: 830
SHOOTING VICTIMS, JAN. 1 – APRIL 30
2024: 687
2023: 721
2022: 837
2021: 996
MURDERS, JAN. 1 – APRIL 30
2024: 149
2023: 170
2022: 188
2021: 192