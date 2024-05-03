Watch CBS News

Chicago celebrates new field of dreams in Austin

For years, students at one high school in Chicago's Austin neighborhood walked past an empty dirt lot on their way to class. Now, it's a state-of-the-art turf football field celebrating the transformation. Noel Brennan reports.
