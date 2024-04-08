Chicago man cleared of 2013 murder after X-ray evidence proves innocence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who has spent more than a decade behind bars for murder was set to go free on Monday, after he was exonerated by medical evidence that proved it was physically impossible for him to have been the shooter.

At a hearing on Monday, attorneys for Anthony Robinson said the medical records were never presented in court, and Cook County Judge James Obbish – the same judge who convicted Robinson at a bench trial in 2014 – said if they had been, it would have been a very solid defense.

"I knew coming into today that the judge was going to make a good decision, a better decision for him," said Robinson's aunt, Patricia Robinson.

Surveillance video from the January 2013 shooting death of Kelvin Jemison in front of a Bronzeville housing complex showed Jemison and his shooter running through the frame.

After shots were fired, the shooter turned around and sprinted back in the opposite direction.

Based on that video, and the since-recanted testimony of a witness, Robinson was convicted and sentenced to 55 years in prison.

But according to 2013 X-rays that were never entered into evidence at his trial, Robinson couldn't have been the gunman, because it was impossible for him to run at the time. Robinson had recently been shot in both of his legs, shattering his tibia and fibula on his left leg.

A medical expert who recently reviewed the records said it was physically impossible for him to be the sprinting shooter in the video.

At Monday's hearing, Anthony Robinson's lawyer argued that his previous attorney didn't do his job at his trial by failing to present that evidence. The judge agreed, saying it was a viable defense that should have been presented.

Cook County prosecutors agreed to vacate Robinson's conviction and drop all charges against him. Robinson was set to be released from custody later on Monday.