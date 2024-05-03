University of Chicago United for Palestine protesters clash with counter-protesters; police head to scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- University of Chicago police officers in riot gear separated protesters who are part of the UChicago United for Palestine encampment and a group of counter-protesters after the two groups clashed on the Main Quad of the Hyde Park campus Friday afternoon.

The encampment has been in place at the U of C since Monday. It was first set up on the Main Quad just north of Swift Hall and has been growing ever since. The students are part of a nationwide movement calling for immediate divestment from countries profiting from Israeli business amid the war in Gaza.

Photos showed UCPD officers in the center of the Main Quad, separating the UChicago United for Palestine protesters from a group with American and Israeli flags.

Hundreds of people, if not 1,000, were gathered on the Quad Friday afternoon – including students and members of other organizations who have protested.

Chicago Police were also on campus. The Chicago Maroon student newspaper reported several Chicago Police squad cars were parked on Ellis Avenue, about a few hundred yards west of the quad, Friday afternoon.

This came after the UChicago United for Palestine protesters clashed with a group waving American flags. The Maroon reported the UChicago United for Palestine group set up wooden and plastic shields and locked arms as they faced the counter-protesters.

The conflict kicked up around 12:30 p.m., and the mood was tense in some parts.

At 1:06 p.m., an alert was sent to the UChicago community warning that people should avoid the Main Quad due to reports of "physical altercations."

But one student said she did not witness anything major.

"There was one altercation when one of the encampment people tried to grab the ring leader's American flag and take it from him," said U of C student Eliza Ross. "That is the only altercation I have witnessed."

UChicago President Paul Alivisatos: Time for encampment to end

On Friday morning, University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos wrote that the protesters in the encampment have been expressing their views freely for more than four days and that he and Provost Katherine Baicker met with the protesters with the hopes of a path forward.

"As I wrote on Monday, out of principle, we provide the greatest leeway possible for free expression, even expression of viewpoints that some find deeply offensive, even in rare cases at the expense of some policy violations–for a time," Alivisatos wrote. "But the encampment cannot continue."

He wrote that the encampment has created a "systematic disruption" on campus.

"Protesters are monopolizing areas of the Main Quad at the expense of other members of our community. Clear violations of policies have only increased. Our students have issued a torrent of reports of disrupted classroom learning," Alivisatos wrote.

"Other disruptions include repeated destruction of an approved installation of Israeli flags, shouting down speakers they disagree with, vandalism and graffiti on historic buildings, incorporating walkways into the encampment, and co-opting the University flagpole to fly the Palestinian flag."

Alivisatos added that the encampment has been growing each day, and police officers have been pulled away from their patrols to keep a watch on the 24-hour protest.

"Left to itself, there is no end in sight, and the disruptions will continue to mount," Alivisatos wrote. "The encampment protesters have flouted our policies rather than working within them, despite UChicago being an institution that allows for many ways to express views."

For these reasons, he wrote, it is time for the encampment to go.

"On Monday, I stated that we would only intervene if what might have been an exercise of free expression blocks the learning or expression of others or substantially disrupts the functioning or safety of the University." Alivisatos wrote. "Without an agreement to end the encampment, we have reached that point."

In its own statement, UChicago United for Palestine said three students and two faculty members from its organization were part of the meeting with Alivisatos and Baicker on Thursday. The group complained that the university is not meeting its demands.

"At the meeting, students reiterated their demands of the administration: acknowledge genocide and scholasticide in Gaza, Divest from the Gaza genocide, Disclose University investments in weapons manufacturers, and Repair the injustices the University perpetuates from Palestine to the South Side," the group wrote.

The group noted Alivisatos' announcement that it is time for the university to intervene in the encampment. The group's news release did not specify an action those participating in the encampment protest would take next.

In response to the announcement, UChicago United for Palestine referenced a quote from Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh: "We are overflowing with humanity, and our enemy is overflowing with death and resentment, what moves us is humanity, and what moves our enemies is hate."

A U of C grad student who has been taking part in the encampment protest said the protesters are not leaving.

"We're going to stay here no matter what the university tells us to do, or what the Zionists do," said Mike Miccilli. "We are going to sit here until we achieve our goals."

As of late Friday afternoon, there U of C had not taken action to dismantle the encampment, and it was unclear when the university planned to take action. But there was a large police presence just in case it got to that point and things escalated.

Mayor Johnson, Supt. Snelling discuss threshold for sending police to campus protests

Mayor Brandon Johnson was asked Friday about the prospect of sending police protest encampments. In addition to the University of Chicago, a similar protest encampment has been set up at DePaul University. This was before law enforcement came to the UChicago campus on Friday afternoon.

"Our ultimate goal is to make sure that people are safe, and anytime demonstration is being delivered, and we're going to continue to assess all of these demonstrations, and these moments of demonstration," Mayor Johnson said. "We're at a critical moment in our nation's history, and so protecting people's First Amendment right, of course, is paramount, but again it really requires a full assessment."

The mayor said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling, Mayor's Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas, and other top aides have been discussing what can be done if and when intervention is needed. He said they had been monitoring other campus protests around the country, and said he is proud of Snelling's commitment to constitutional policing and de-escalation – as well as ensuring a safe space for protecting the First Amendment.

"We will continue to evaluate and assess these demonstrations throughout the remainder of however long they last," Johnson said.

Snelling said Friday that police are committed is making sure people can express their right to free speech – while also ensuring people's safety.

"We can talk about the encampments. The question is what's happening with the encampments. Are there violent acts at these locations? Are people in danger?" he said. "Those are the things that we would be most concerned about."

Snelling said police do not want to "escalate any situation unnecessarily."

"So we take our time, we assess these situations, and if it's not necessary for us to go in and attempt to start removing people, then we won't," he said. "What we'll do is rely on those universities and the campuses to determine what needs to be done on their end, and we'll work with them if necessary to provide them any help if necessary."