Chicago State women's tennis team to play in first-ever NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago State women's tennis team showed it's not how you start, but how you finish that matters.

After a 3-9 start to the season, the Cougars have won seven straight and 13 out of 14 to win the Horizon League and clinch their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

CBS 2 caught up with the Cougars ahead of Saturday's NCAA Tournament draw against No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"It built a lot of confidence in them," said coach Jack Barton. "And so even through the adversity, they stuck together. Some people would lay down and die, but they didn't. They got up and they kept fighting because they believed in themselves and they believed in each other and they believed in the field that they could make a mark. So I think that's what carried them through. I really feel like they wouldn't have been here if they didn't go through the adversity and the tough times."

Manuella Eloundou, a Chicago State player and native of Cameroon, said the chance to play in the tournament, "It's big. We've been talking about it for a long time. We've been through a lot, my team and I. So use going there is like a dream come true."

What's notable is that Chicago State features players from five different continents, including countries like Cameroon, Spain, Russia, and Serbia.

"It's amazing because we all come from different parts of the world," said Amina Taibi, a player from Spain. "We are all far away from our families and we miss our families, but here, we create our own family. We are like sisters. Coach is like our second father."

The Cougars will see if the glass slipper fits on Friday when they take on the No. 3 overall Wolverines who are 26-3.