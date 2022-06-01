Serial scammer Candace Clark pleads guilty to six felonies, faces 5-year sentence recommendation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just days before her trial had been scheduled to begin, accused serial scammer Candace Clark has agreed to a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing.

Cook County prosecutors confirmed Wednesday that Clark has now pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state employee, in exchange for a recommendation that she serve five years in prison. The actual sentence will be up to a Cook County judge.

Jury selection had been set to begin in Clark's trial on Friday. That trial originally had been set to begin in April, but was postponed after both the judge and the prosecutor in the case came down with COVID-19.

More than two years ago you first heard the name, Candace Clark. In January 2020, the CBS 2 Investigators brought you the twisted tale of her deceptions going back decades; renting luxury homes and never paying rent, and pretending to be a high-ranking state employee among them.

Chicago Police arrested her shortly after our reports aired.

The most serious charges involve Clark using forged documents to rent luxury homes in Lincoln Park and never paying any rent - more than $80,000.

Prosecutors originally offered Clark a deal to plead guilty to all six counts and in exchange for a recommended 4 ½ -year sentence recommendation in January, but when she asked for another 60 days to get her affairs in order during a hearing in her case in February, a judge said no, and Clark rejected the deal and asked for a jury trial.

With a plea deal now in place, Clark is set to be formally sentenced on June 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Clark has been placed on electronic monitoring as she awaits sentencing.