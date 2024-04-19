City of Chicago warns of dozens of measles cases, and not all are linked to migrant shelters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health warned Friday evening that there have been dozens of measles cases in the city in recent weeks – and not all of them have been connected to migrant shelters like some of the most well-documented ones early on.

"While we've made great progress in stemming the spread of measles in our new arrivals shelters, measles is still present in Chicago and we're seeing community cases unrelated to the new arrivals response," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo "Simbo" Ige said in a news release. "We need everyone – whether a new arrival or a longtime Chicagoan – to ensure they and their family members are up to date on their vaccinations. Too many Chicagoans are still not vaccinated against this highly contagious virus and other vaccine-preventable diseases."

The city's measles dashboard said a total of 63 measles cases have been confirmed in Chicago this year, with one new case this week.

On Friday, Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) closed her office, at 5707-11 S. Wentworth Ave. in Englewood – claiming a child with a possible case of measles had been there the day before. Taylor's office will reopen Monday.

A Clean and Green event on Saturday has been canceled.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If infected, individuals could develop symptoms up to 21 days following exposure and become contagious to others starting four days before the rash appears through four days afterwards.

Last week, city officials said measles cases were declining after public health officials administered about 14,000 doses of the vaccine since early March.