Mayor Brandon Johnson vows Chicago prepared to handle protests during DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson said Friday he is convinced Chicago will be prepared to handle protests during the Democratic National Convention, after some activists have criticized the city for denying permits to march within blocks of the convention, leading some protesters to say they'll descend on the United Center anyway.

"We are prepared for the DNC," Johnson said at an unrelated event on Friday. "My vision for the DNC, ultimately, is to have a safe, energetic, vibrant convention, and I'm confident we will be able to deliver that."

Earlier this week, American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois spokesman Edwin Yohnka claimed the city might not be ready for the number of protesters who plan to march during the DNC.

"Despite suggestions by some Chicago officials that the city is prepared for the Democratic National Convention, we are here today because they are not. Sadly, the city has not created a clear, transparent plan for welcoming those who want to come to demonstrate and express themselves on the issues of our day," he said.

The mayor said he supports organizations' First Amendment rights to protest, and cited his own experience as a labor union organizer as proof that he values the importance of such demonstrations.

"If there is a mayor that understands the value of protests, it's me. You know, I've led many demonstrations before, and I understand the value of being able to express your political beliefs or ideas in order to move a government. That's why I'm mayor," Johnson said.

Johnson said Chicago Police are continuing to work with the U.S. Secret Service on security plans around the United Center and McCormick Place during the convention.

Protest groups have filed at least two federal lawsuits accusing the city of improperly denying permits for planned protest marches during the DNC.

In March, groups planning pro-Palestinian protest marches during the DNC sued the city after they were denied permits to march within a block of the United Center on the first and last of the convention. Earlier this week, a coalition of reproductive rights advocacy groups sued the city for denying them permits to march on Michigan Avenue.

In denying those permit applications, the Chicago Department of Transportation told protest groups their planned marches would "substantially and unnecessarily interfere with traffic in the area" and that there would not be enough police officers or other city employees available to regulate traffic and ensure public safety.

The city offered to let both groups march down Columbus Drive through Grant Park instead, but both groups have said that alternative route is unacceptable, because their demonstrations would not be visible to people attending the DNC.

"As far as applications are concerned, there are parameters in which we are working with that individuals who wish to demonstrate, we're asking those individuals work within those parameters," Johnson said.

Johnson said he wants to make sure protests are held safely and securely while the DNC is underway, but also wants to make sure people who have no interest in the convention can go about their lives, and to ensure "we're also allowing all aspects of government to continue to take place."

"There are a host of considerations and factors that I have to keep front and center," he said. "The DNC is a big deal, and there are individuals who live in the city of Chicago who still have to go to work. They still have to prepare for the first day of school, which is the following week, a whole host of other activities that are happening. And so there's a coordinated effort to ensure a vibrant, energetic, well-displayed Chicago."

First Amendment advocates have said they're concerned about the city's plans for handling protests. Activists specifically cited a new Chicago police policy calling for mass arrests of protesters. The policy is at the center of a federal court filing in which several activist groups said it "eviscerates protections required by the First Amendment."

One local expert said the DNC will serve as a major test of whether or not the Chicago Police Department has reformed since the violent unrest of 2020.

"Will we see something different?" said University of Chicago law professor Craig Futterman. "Will we see a police force that is there and understands its primary mission and purpose is to protect the right of everyone."

Chicago police have already said they want to make sure protesters have their First Amendment rights, but they will not allow violence or vandalism.

The city and police department have yet to respond to calls to revise the mass arrest policy. If a resolution can't be found in federal court, a judge is expected to step in and make a decision.