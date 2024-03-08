Some Johnsonville sausage products recalled due to rubber in product

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Johnsonville Sausage has issued a nationwide recall – due to concerns about pieces of rubber in certain sausages.

Salm Partners – based in Denmark, Wisconsin – announced on Thursday that about 35,340 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage may be contaminated with the rubber.

The sausages were produced on Oct. 30 and 31 of last year. The products subject to recall are "12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing a single piece of 'Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY' sausage and best by dates '05/17/24' and '05/18/24' printed on the side of the packaging."

Recalled products also have the establishment number "P-32009" on their packaging. They were shipped to stores around the country.

The problem was identified when people found rubber in their ready-to-eat sausage. There have been no reports of adverse reactions or injury.

Anyone with these sausages in their refrigerators should throw them away or return them to the store.