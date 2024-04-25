Watch CBS News
Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned by New York appeals court

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on rape charges has been overturned by the State of New York Court of Appeals, which ordered a new trial. 

The court found that the judge who presided over the disgraced movie mogul's case had made a mistake by allowing prosecutors to call witnesses whose accusations were not part of the charges against him, according to the 4-3 decision. The text of the decision was released Thursday morning. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

