Suburban Chicago man says he knew suspect in officer's murder, but didn't know he was wanted

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- A neighbor said he knew the suspect in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca – and saw him at a Glendale Heights apartment complex days before police tracked him down.

Xavier Tate Jr., 22, was arrested at the Glendale Heights complex 10 days after the murder of Officer Huesca, 30, in Gage Park.

The charges were approved in a warrant signed by a Cook County judge on Friday of last week, but Tate was not apprehended until Wednesday evening.

As Tate prepares to step before a judge on Friday, everyone is wondering how he hid out for so many days – with every police agency in the State of Illinois looking for him.

Neighbor Chris Gayton said Tate had stopped by the Glendale Heights apartment building a couple of days earlier. Gayton said he spoke to Tate just this week, unaware that Tate was wanted.

When the U.S. Marshals and Chicago Police moved to arrest Tate on Wednesday night, it caught many by surprise – Gayton included.

Terry: "But then when you saw [police] go into the second-floor unit, something registered with you? What was that?"

Gayton: "That it was one of my neighbors."

Gayton said Tate frequently stopped by and hung out in the apartment where he was apprehended.

"He doesn't live here. He don't live in this building," Gayton said.

Yet Gayton said he saw Tate this week. He said Tate had been at the building for "probably like a day or two."

Gayton said he did not connect Tate as the wanted man in Huesca's murder, because Tate's hair was clearly shorter than the images police released.

He said Tate blended in and acted normal.

"I don't think he was really hiding, because everybody was outside," said Gayton. "I feel like if you're hiding, I wouldn't think you would be outside. I would think you wouldn't want anybody to see your face."

Yet for 10 days, there was an all-out manhunt to find Tate. Other neighbors who were home when the takedown happened admitted they were shaken by what played out.

"When I opened the door, I saw in the front door, it was a lot of marshals, a lot of police," said neighbor Alejandro Goatache, "and when I saw that, I just closed it right away and locked it."

"I see out of the window, there are like snipers in position – snipers that we don't see often – and they were in position," said neighbor Shahid Mohammed, "and I was really scared."

They were scared just as much upon finding out the suspected cop killer was hiding in the complex – where families and children live.

Tate has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and possession of a stolen firearm.

His relative, Caschaus Tate, was arrested a few days ago – and accused of throwing Officer Huesca's stolen gun over a fence outside his home at 108th Street and Hale Avenue in Beverly.

As of late Thursday, it was not clear if the person who lived in the Glendale Heights apartment knew Tate was on the run.

But if he did, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said, "You would be facing criminal charges if you had assisted that person in keeping quiet, and concealing that person."

Prosecutors are expected to reveal more details when Tate faces a judge Friday. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and police Supt. Larry Snelling will hold a news conference in conjunction with the appearance.

Huesca's family issued a statement late Thursday: "We extend our immense gratitude to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department. We also commend the U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement for their tireless efforts. Their relentless dedication fuels our hope for swift justice for Officer Huesca."