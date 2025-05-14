Watch Live: Karen Read trial testimony resumes after unexpected day off

The Karen Read trial is back in court on Wednesday, a day after proceedings were unexpectedly canceled just before testimony was scheduled to begin for the day because Read was sick.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Wednesday marks the 15th day of witness testimony. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been handling direct examination while Alan Jackson has performed most of the cross-examination for the defense. It is not clear who the first witness of the day will be.

Court spokesperson Jennifer Donahue announced Tuesday's cancellation about 20 minutes before proceedings were scheduled to begin, saying only that it was due to "unavoidable circumstances." WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex later learned that Read was sick.

Read arrived arrived at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Karen Read trial latest

Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022. Read, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, says she is being framed and O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home.

Yuri Bukhenik, one of the lead investigators in the case, was the last witness on the stand when court ended for the day Monday.

Bukhenik completed his testimony after three full days on the stand. Bukhenik was cross-examined for nearly two full days about evidence collection, his relationship with fired Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor, and other people who the defense says should have been suspects in the case.