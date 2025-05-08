Watch Live: Key investigator Yuri Bukhenik takes stand in Karen Read trial

Witness testimony resumes for a 12th day Thursday in the Karen Read trial as Read told reporters a day earlier that the prosecution's case is nearing an end. Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik, who was one of the lead investigators in the case, is the first person to take the stand Thursday.

Court is in morning recess and will return around 11 a.m. You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been questioning witnesses on direct while Alan Jackson, one of Read's defense attorneys, does most of the cross-examinations.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's Canton home in January 2022. Read says she is being framed and O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home and several men, including Brian Albert, were involved.

Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in Read's case, worked closely with Bukhenik. Proctor was later fired for his conduct in the case.

Karen Read police interview

Bukhenik recalled an interview he performed with Read at her parents' home in Dighton. According to Bukhenik, Read said she wanted to answer questions, but did not want to go into too many details.

According to Bukhenik, Read was asked if she saw O'Keefe go into 34 Fairview Road.

"She stated no, she did not see him go in the house," Bukhenik said,

He said Read was also asked about damage to her taillight.

"I don't know how I did it last night," Read said, according to Bukhenik.

At the end of the interview, Read's vehicle and cellphone were seized. The vehicle was towed to the Canton Police Department.

Bukhenik was asked if when the SUV was in the Canton Police Department garage if he ever saw Proctor touch the vehicle. "I did not," he said.

Yuri Bukhenik testifies

Bukhenik said he arrived at the Canton Police Department around 9:15 a.m. with Proctor and was shown evidence local police had collected earlier in the morning of January 29, 2022. That included a broken cocktail glass, O'Keefe's cellphone and a brown paper bag with six plastic solo cups filled with blood that had been in the snow.

After interviewing Jennifer McCabe, her husband Matt McCabe, and Brian Albert, Bukhenik went to Good Samaritan Hospital to view O'Keefe's body.

Bukhenik said he saw blood pooling under O'Keefe's head, swelling under his eyelids, a small cut above the right eye, and a small cut under O'Keefe's left nostril. O'Keefe had cuts and bruises on the exterior of his right arm.

Bukhenik said that when he learned that O'Keefe only had one shoe at the hospital, he suspected that it would be at 34 Fairview Road and that it was likely the sign of a vehicle strike.

"I was suspecting that he was hit out of his shoes," Bukhenik said.

Bukhenik said he wanted to look at Read's Lexus SUV in person after learning of several pieces of evidence.

"With the missing shoe, her stating 'Did I hit him' and along the lines of those statements, I was interested in the vehicle that she was operating that night," Bukhenik said.

Bukhenik went to speak to Read at her parents' home. Bukhenik said he got within several feet of Read's SUV, but did not touch it.

"There was a large piece of red taillight cover missing from the vehicle," Bukhenik said.

Who is Yuri Bukhenik?

During the first trial it was revealed that Proctor sent text messages on his personal cellphone to friends, family, and colleagues about Read. Proctor wrote in one message that "hopefully she kills herself." Another text revealed that Proctor called Read a "whackjob [expletive]." During his testimony at the first trial, Proctor called the text messages "regrettable."

Bukhenik forfeited five vacation days following an internal affairs investigation. Bukhenik was on one of the group chats where Michael Proctor sent inappropriate text messages about Read.

Massachusetts State Police trooper Yuriy Bukhenik testifies during Karen Read's trial, Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Mass. David McGlynn/New York Post via AP

Karen Read trial latest

Read told reporters after court ended for the day Wednesday that the prosecution's case is almost over, though lawyers are subject to a gag order so WBZ-TV is unable to confirm how many more witnesses may be remaining before the defense takes over. There are still several notable witnesses from Read's first trial who have not yet been called, including Brian Albert, Brian Higgins and Proctor.

On Wednesday, court ended about a half hour earlier than planned as Judge Beverly Cannone told jurors she'd do that "rather than beginning a witness who's probably going to take a while."

Massachusetts State Police trooper Connor Keefe and forensic analyst Jessica Hyde were the two witnesses on the stand Wednesday and both completed their testimony.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty. This is Read's second time facing trial after her 2024 trial ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.