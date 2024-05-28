Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony resumes with Brian Higgins cross-examination

DEDHAM – The high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumed on Tuesday with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins back on the stand for cross-examination.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's Canton home in 2022. Read's defense attorneys say she is the victim of a coverup by law enforcement, and they claim that Higgins could be one of the men actually involved in O'Keefe's death.

Higgins was first on the stand Friday reading several "flirty" text messages that he previously exchanged with Read,

Defense attorney Alan Jackson handled the cross-examination on Friday, but he is unable to be in Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday. David Yannetti will continue the cross-examination in Jackson's absence.

Witness Brian Higgins answers a question from defense attorney Alan Jackson regarding text messages between Higgins and defendant Karen Read, during Read's trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool

Cross-examination of Brian Higgins

On Friday, Jackson accused Higgins of destroying his phone despite receiving a preservation order for his data. Higgins said he threw it away.

When court resumed on Tuesday, Yannetti once again focused on Higgins disposing of his phone.

"It went in a trash bag, yes," Higgins said.

"You used a passive voice. It went into a trash bag, did it fly out of your hand unexpectedly into a trash bag, sir?" Yannetti said. "Are you reluctant to say that you put it in a trash bag, sir?"

Yannetti asked Higgins if it was important that no one saw his text with members of the Albert family. "No sir, that's not true," Higgins responded.

"From that day forward, no one would ever be able to discover the content that you discussed on your phone?" Yannetti asked, before concluding cross-examination after about 10 minutes.

Prosecutor Adam Lally later followed up by asking Higgins why he threw his phone away.

"Because it was beaten. It was broken up. I already had a new phone. The only explanation is I threw it away. That's it," Higgins said.

Higgins said that the reason he was getting rid of his phone was that a person he was investigating in another case had posted his number online.

Brian Higgins "embarrassed" by text messages with Karen Read

With cross-examination completed, Lally once again questioned Higgins again.

Lally asked Higgins if he had spoken to anyone else about the text messages with Read. He said he had not.

"On a personal level, I keep things to myself. I was a little embarrassed. Not really proud of them. Didn't show me in a good light with respects that I was John's friend," Higgins said.

Who is Brian Higgins?

Higgins was one of the people at an after-party at Brian Albert's 34 Fairview Road home on January 29, 2022. Read's defense is mounting a third-party culprit defense, and says Higgins is one of three men who could have killed O'Keefe in a fight. They say the group then dragged O'Keefe's body outside.

During his testimony on Friday, Higgins said he considered O'Keefe a friend. Both men were drinking at the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton before leaving for Brian Albert's home. But Higgins said he never saw O'Keefe again after leaving the bar.

Prosecutors introduced dozens of text messages between Read and Higgins, including one when Read tells Higgins "you're hot."

Higgins testified that weeks before O'Keefe's death, Read "planted a kiss" on him. Read told Higgins in one text message that her relationship with O'Keefe had "deteriorated."

On Friday, Jackson pressed Higgins about a 22-second phone call he had with Brian Albert at 2:22 a.m. the morning O'Keefe died. Higgins said he did not have a conservation with Albert, and it may have been a "butt dial."

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a 45-year-old woman from Massachusetts, was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death.

Read is charged second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Schedule for Karen Read trial

Tuesday is the only day court will be in session in the trial this week.

There was no testimony on Monday due to Memorial Day, and Judge Beverly Cannone said there will not be any court for the remainder of the week.

Experts told WBZ-TV earlier this month that both sides risk losing the jury as the trial is taking longer than expected.