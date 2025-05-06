Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes with questions about evidence collection

Witness testimony continues Tuesday for a 10th day in the Karen Read trial as a former Canton police lieutenant begins the day on the stand to face cross-examination about evidence collection on the day John O'Keefe died.

Retired Canton Police Lt. Paul Gallagher was on the stand for cross-examination when court ended for the day Monday. He started Tuesday back on the stand facing questions from defense attorney Alan Jackson. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been handling the majority of direct questioning during the trial.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV in January 2022 after a night of drinking and left him to die outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Read's attorneys argue that Brian Albert and two other men actually killed O'Keefe during a fight inside the home then dumped him in the yard.

Karen Read's Lexus

Jackson noted that Read's Lexus SUV was not photographed in the Canton Police Department garage until February 1.

Gallagher said the reason Canton police did not take pictures of the car is that Massachusetts State Police took over the investigation when O'Keefe died.

"This is important to know. Unfortunately, John O'Keefe was deceased at this time. Once John O'Keefe becomes deceased, it becomes the state police's investigation, the Norfolk County District Attorney CPAC investigation. That's why it is not our investigation. It's up to the investigating agency to make those decisions," Gallagher said when asked why the SUV wasn't photographed on January 29, 30 or 31.

Jackson shows photographs of the SUV in the police garage, including an investigator holding open a brown paper bag with plastic Solo cups inside. Police said the cups had blood in them that had been collected near the scene the morning O'Keefe's body was found.

The defense attorney noted that the cups were not sealed.

"They were not in an evidence bag, they were in a grocery bag, correct?" Jackson said. Gallagher had previously testified that the blood had been frozen in the snow. It was put into the cups, then into a brown paper grocery bag.

Jackson attempted to show that there could have been cross-contamination with the evidence was being displayed near the SUV.

"You will agree that having unsealed and unsecured blood right next to the right rear of the SUV is a recipe for cross-contamination, wouldn't you?" Jackson asked.

"Not in the hands of a trained criminalist no," Gallagher replied.

Police display Solo cups of blood while photographing Karen Read's Lexus SUV. CBS Boston

Neighbor's security camera

Canton Police Deputy Chief Thomas Keleher is a neighbor who lives across the street from Brian Albert. He had an Arlo camera system set up above his front door.

Gallagher said he did not ask Keleher for footage from the camera from the time police believe Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV.

Under cross-examination from Jackson, Gallagher said the reason he did not ask for the footage is that he has picked up packages at Keleher's home in the past, and knew that the camera would not have captured the incident. According to Gallagher, the camera was pointed at the front porch and part of the front lawn.

"To me, there was no expectation that it had captured anything. So I didn't think it was practical," Gallagher said.

Brian Higgins

Jackson began to question Gallagher about his relationship with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins. It was revealed during the first trial that Higgins exchanged "flirty" texts with Read.

Defense attorneys argue that Higgins, who was out drinking with Read and O'Keefe on the night in question, is one of the men who could have killed O'Keefe during a fight inside the home.

Gallagher confirmed that Higgins had a key card that allowed him access to parts of the Canton Police Department.

Retired Canton police lieutenant cross-examined

As cross-examination resumed on Tuesday, Jackson asked Gallagher about clearing snow in the lawn with the leaf blower.

"You did not see a single piece of bright red plastic taillight material did you?" Jackson asked. Gallagher said no.

"As a matter of fact, you didn't see 46 pieces of taillight material, either clear or bright red plastic in any of the area that you searched?" Jackson followed up. Gallagher said he did not.

In the past, defense attorneys have said that pieces of taillight found at the scene in the days after O'Keefe's death were planted by police.

Karen Read trial latest

Gallagher testified Monday about using a leaf blower to clear the top layer of snow in the area where O'Keefe's body was found in an effort to uncover evidence. Gallagher said that while searching the scene, he found a broken cocktail glass.

He also told jurors that police collected coagulated blood in the snow and put the samples into red plastic Solo cups.

Also on Monday, several people who were at 34 Fairview Road the night O'Keefe died took the stand, as did an EMT who said she heard Read say "I hit him" when fire responders arrived on scene. Prosecutors tried to show that the EMT has connections to Brian Albert's daughter.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She stood trial in 2024, but that ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.