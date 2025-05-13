Karen Read trial not taking place today due to "unavoidable circumstances," court says

The Karen Read trial will not be happening on Tuesday as originally scheduled due to "unavoidable circumstances," a court spokesperson said.

The 15th day of witness testimony was scheduled to take place inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham at 9 a.m. About 20 minutes before the scheduled start of the proceedings, court spokesperson Jennifer Donahue announced the cancellation. Donahue did not release any additional details.

It is not yet known who will be the next prosecution witness on the stand when the trial resumes.

Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial ended in 2024 with a mistrial due to hung jury.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Attorneys for Read say she is being framed. They claim O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home then dragged outside.

On Monday, key investigator Yuri Bukhenik completed his testimony after three tense days on the stand. Around two days of Bukhenik's testimony were spent under cross-examination about evidence collection, his relationship with fired Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor, and other potential suspects in the case.

Read told reporters outside of court last week that the prosecution is winding down its case. WBZ-TV cannot verify how many witnesses the prosecution has left as attorneys from both sides are under a gag order.