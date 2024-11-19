Supervisor in Karen Read case loses paid leave for failing to discipline investigators

BOSTON - Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully, one of Michael Proctor's supervisors, will lose six days of accrued time for failing to supervise Proctor and others who were involved with inappropriate text messages regarding the Karen Read investigation, the I-Team has learned.

Disciplinary action against Tully

As part of a Massachusetts State Police intern investigation, Tully, who testified at the trial, was found to have failed to supervise members of the State Police Detective Unit of the Norfolk District Attorney's office. Tully was also found to have failed to recommend disciplinary action and instead gave praise on employee evaluations - despite evidence to the contrary - instead of documenting negative performance.

State Trooper Det. Lt. Brian Tully testifies during the Karen Read trial at Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Thursday, June 13, 2024. David McGlynn/The Patriot Ledger via AP

Tully, the unit commander, was transferred out of the Norfolk District Attorney's Office after an initial review by Colonel Geoffrey Noble, who was hired by Governor Maura Healey on September 4 to head the Massachusetts State Police. Tully was transferred to a temporary assignment in the Division of Investigative Services.

Who is Michael Proctor?

Proctor was the lead investigator on the Karen Read case. He was suspended from duty for inappropriate text messages he sent during the investigation. During Read's murder trial, Proctor testified about derogatory text messages he sent about her, including one in which he said, "Hopefully she kills herself." He also sent a message to a supervisor while searching Read's phone as part of the investigation: "No nudes so far."

Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor testifies during Karen Read's trial, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court in Dedham, Mass. Read is facing charges, including second degree murder, in the 2022 death of her boyfriend Boston Officer John O'Keefe. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Proctor's messages were revealed as part of the federal investigation into the handling of the Read case. There is also a state police internal investigation.

Karen Read investigation

Karen Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in January 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in Canton. She's been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of bodily injury or death. Her case ended in a mistrial and a new trial date of January 27, 2025 has been set. However, the judge in the case is considering requests to delay the trial.

Karen Read at Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in Dedham, Mass. Stuart Cahil/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

Earlier this month, Read's attorneys argued before the Supreme Court in an attempt to get the charges of murder and leaving the scene against her dismissed.