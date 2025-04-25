Jurors in Karen Read trial visiting Fairview Road in Canton before witness testimony resumes

The Karen Read trial continues in Massachusetts today with the jury expected to hear more witness testimony and also pay a visit to the scene of the alleged crime at 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

Jurors will be bused over to the former home of Brian Albert, where Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in 2022. They will also see the Lexus that Read was driving that night.

When they get back to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, jurors are set to hear from prosecution witness Dr. Garrey Faller, who is expected to testify about Read's blood alcohol content on the morning after O'Keefe died.

How to watch the Karen Read trial

Karen Read's second trial will stream live on CBS News Boston or in the video player above when court proceedings start at 9 a.m., but the jury visit to Fairview Road will not be shown live.

The live stream will be back after the Fairview visit, when witness testimony resumes.

Karen Read jury visits 34 Fairview in Canton

"We're going to a place that you've heard about and that you will continue to hear about over the course of the trial," Judge Beverly Cannone said before the jury's field trip to Fairview Road.

The prosecution and defense both had a chance to address jurors before the visit. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked them to pay attention to the street, the curb and the front yard, as well as Read's SUV.

"I'd ask you to make a note on the Lexus about the height of the bumper," Brennan said. "I'd ask you to make note of the height from the right rear taillight and I'd also ask you to note, on the top of the hatchback, there's a part that protrudes."

Defense lawyer David Yannetti told the jury to consider the distance between the second-floor front window and the front lawn, as well as the front doors and the lawn. The defense has argued that O'Keefe was involved in a fight inside the home.

"On behalf of Ms. Read, we have every confidence that you will do a proper investigation," Yannetti said.

What happened in the Karen Read trial this week?

Friday marks day four of witness testimony in the trial. On Thursday, jurors saw text messages between Read and O'Keefe that were exchanged just hours before he died.

So far, the jury has heard from first responders, O'Keefe's mother and Kerry Roberts, who was with Read and Jennifer McCabe when they found O'Keefe's body in the snow.

The prosecution has also been playing clips of Read's media interviews for the jury. In one video shown Thursday, Read admitted she should not have been driving that night after drinking.

What is Karen Read accused of?

Read, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury of death.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and argues several people, including law enforcement, are framing her.

Supreme Court considers Karen Read case

Read has appealed to the Supreme Court to throw out two of the charges against her on double jeopardy grounds. The defense says jurors from the first trial reached out after a mistrial was declared to say they had unanimously agreed to acquit her on the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene, but weren't sure how to communicate that to the judge.

On Friday, the Supreme Court justices will meet privately to discuss Read's appeal and other cases that are petitioning for review. A decision on whether to take up Read's case will likely be announced by the court on Monday.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, acting alone, denied Read's request to pause her ongoing state trial while the court considers her case.

Karen Read trial schedule

Testimony will conclude on Friday at 1 p.m.

On Monday, it will be another half day of witness testimony in front of the jury. In the afternoon, a voir dire hearing will be held for crash reconstruction experts who were part of the federal investigation into O'Keefe's death.

Court typically starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Jurors get a morning break around 11 a.m. and a longer lunch break at about 1 p.m.