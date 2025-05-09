Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with cross-examination of key investigator Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik

The Karen Read trial continues today with testimony from a key investigator in the high-profile murder case, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik. Bukhenik was on the stand all day Thursday and faced tough questioning during cross-examination about evidence collection in the case and the role of fired Trooper Michael Proctor.

You can watch the trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham streaming live on CBS News Boston starting at 9 a.m. or in the video player above.

Read said on Wednesday that the prosecution's case is almost done, but lawyers on both sides are under a gag order so it's not clear how many more witnesses may be called before the defense takes over. Some notable witnesses from the first trial have not yet testified, including federal agent Brian Higgins, former 34 Fairview Road homeowner Brian Albert and Proctor.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV during a snowstorm in Canton in 2022 and leaving him to die. The defense says she is being framed in a coverup involving law enforcement and several others.

Tense cross-examination of Yuri Bukhenik

The contentious cross-examination of Bukhenik by defense attorney Alan Jackson picked up Friday morning with questions about pieces of taillight recovered from 34 Fairview.

"You theorized there was an impact spot at 34 Fairview, correct?" Jackson asked.

"Based on the statement 'I hit him,' I assumed that Mr. O'Keefe was impacted with something," Bukhenik said.

Jackson then asked Bukhenik to define the word "theory," and Bukhenik responded by saying English is a third language to him and asked Jackson to bring out a dictionary.

"You want to take a break real quick and pull out the Webster's dictionary to define the word that you used in an answer about 40 seconds ago?" Jackson said.

There were also questions about who filled out information on an evidence bag. Bukhenik said he wasn't sure, and Jackson asked if it might have been handed over a to a random person.

"That's a ridiculous suggestion," Bukhenik said.

Yuri Bukhenik's testimony in Karen Read trial

Prosecutors on Thursday questioned Bukhenik about disciplinary action he faced for failing to properly supervise Proctor and made Bukhenik read Proctor's rude texts about Read and her defense attorney David Yannetti.

"Funny, I am going through his r------d client's phone right now," Proctor's message said. "No nudes so far. I hate that man. I truly hate him."

Bukhenik lost five vacation days after an internal affairs investigation, announced shortly after Read's first trial ended in mistrial. He tried to downplay Proctor's role in the case when questioned by attorney Jackson.

"There's a lot of people involved in this investigation," Bukhenik said.

WBZ legal analyst Katherine Loftus said it now appears unlikely that Proctor will be called by prosecutors to testify, which could be a risky strategy.

"The problem now is that the trooper that you're relying on to sort of rebut this presumption of Michael Proctor is aggressively, you know, going back at the defense attorney when any allegation is made against you know him or Michael Proctor," Loftus said. "It doesn't look great."

What is Karen Read charged with?

Read, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.