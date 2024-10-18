Det. Lt. Brian Tully transferred out of Norfolk County District Attorney's Office

BOSTON - The state police detective unit commander at the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has been transferred. Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully, who remains the subject of an ongoing internal affairs investigation, has "transitioned to a temporary assignment in the Division of Investigative Services," state police said Friday.

Tully was one of Trooper Michael Proctor's supervisors. Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, was relieved of duty hours after the judge declared a mistrial in July. Trooper Proctor remains on unpaid leave as he awaits the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

State Trooper Det. Lt. Brian Tully testifies during the Karen Read trial at Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Thursday, June 13, 2024. David McGlynn/The Patriot Ledger via AP

On the witness stand during Read's trial, Proctor admitted that he sent offensive text messages about her during the investigation. It was disclosed that Proctor spoke inappropriately about Read in a group chat with other troopers.

Tully also testified during Read's trial. Tully was transferred after Colonel Geoffrey Noble, the new head of the Massachusetts State Police, conducted an initial review.

A spokesperson for the state police said Det. Lt. Tully will continue to be available to assist the Norfolk DA's Office with any cases he was previously involved with.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV in January 2022. She is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene, and manslaughter.

Read's attorneys said she was framed, and O'Keefe was killed inside the Canton home of another Boston police officer and dragged outside.

Read's first trial ended in a mistral due to a hung jury on July 1, 2024. Her second trial is scheduled to begin January 27, 2025.