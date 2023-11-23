What NFL games are airing today on Thanksgiving? Teams, starting times, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

The holiday season has officially begun and the NFL is celebrating with three terrific Thanksgiving Day games. Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET through the evening, you can tune in to watch all the Week 12 Thanksgiving showdowns not to be missed. You can even shop terrific Black Friday deals while you wait for the games to begin -- including huge Black Friday deals on streaming services for watching today's games.

Keep reading for who's playing, what time each games is on and how you can watch the NFL on Thanksgiving. And while you're at it, check out the best Black Friday deals on NFL merch and gear.

What NFL games are airing on Thanksgiving?



Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season begins with three exciting Thanksgiving football games. All times are Eastern.

Keep reading for how you can watch each game whether or not you have a cable subscription or local coverage.

How to watch the NFL Thanksgiving games without cable

While most cable packages include Fox, CBS and NBC, it's easy to watch the Thanksgiving NFL games if those networks aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

Your best options for watching the games are below.

You can watch the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game at 4:30 p.m ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, Nov. 23 on CBS or stream the game on Paramount+.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all NFL games broadcast live on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal: The Paramount+ Black Friday deal is live now. Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually).

This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Black Friday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Or get a month Paramount+ for free

Good news -- there's not one, but two Paramount+ deals to take advantage of this Black Friday season. Right now, you can get your first month of Paramount+ for free when you use code STREAMNFL. Note that you can't take advantage of both these Black Friday streaming deals -- you'll need to pick one.

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals and same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly without paying Instacart-like markups.

Early access to Walmart's Cyber Monday deals

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Cost-effective way to watch NFL football: Stream NFL games on Sling TV for half price

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game and the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Thanksgiving games is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.

Worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups. CBS aired games are not currently available on Sling TV.

Black Friday deal: Sling TV is running a Black Friday deal. That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. With your subscription to Sling TV you'll get a FREE Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which turns most TVs into a streaming device.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

There's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game will be played Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). The game will air on NBC. If your cable subscription doesn't included NBC or you don't have a cable subscription, you can stream the game on Peacock.

Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, including today's matchup and future Sunday Night Football games. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Peacock Black Friday deal: Right now for Black Friday, you can get a subscription to Peacock for $1.99 per month for 12 months, or $19.99 annually. Normally, a Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year, so this is a huge limited-time discount.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock feature live NFL games airing on NBC (Sunday Night Football).

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

You can cancel anytime.



You can catch all three NFL Thanksgiving games on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL on Thanksgiving without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV Black Friday deal: FuboTV is running a Black Friday deal. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans -- $20 off the first and second months. That means you can get a Fubo Pro plan for as low as $55 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Pro and college football

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Plus live news and entertainment for the rest of the family — holiday shows and movies, kids shows, and more

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices

$55 per month for two months, $75 per month after that.

You can watch all three NFL Thanksgiving games and most remaining games of the 2023 NFL season with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Hulu Black Friday deal: Note that there is a Black Friday deal on Hulu that doesn't include live NFL streaming -- you can get a year of Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year, and Disney+ for $2 per month extra.

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified indoor HDTV antenna claims to have a 250-mile range and comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers. Regularly $33, it's currently on sale for $23 for Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday.

If you want to catch the NFL on Thanksgiving on your phone -- and all the amazing football remaining this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Waiting for the games to begin? Check out Amazon's new NFL fan shop



If you're waiting for the NFL Thanksgiving games to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new NFL Fan Shop. The Amazon NFL Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great Christmas gifts for the NFL fan in your life. There are plenty of great early Black Friday deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see Black Friday deals on TVs for watching football.

Tap the button below to head directly to the Amazon NFL Fan Shop page on Amazon.

NFL Week 12 schedule

The entire NFL Week 12 schedule is listed below. The games airing locally in your area may vary. All times listed are ET.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 26

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots vs. NY Giants, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

LA Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders,

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 27

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

