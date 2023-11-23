Thanksgiving day Black Friday deal: Walmart has this 75" Vizio TV on sale today for $488
Watch your favorite Christmas movies on a brand-new, 75-inch TV from Vizio. Walmart has slashed the price of the Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K LED smart TV down to just $488 at its Black Friday sale today. So now is the time to get that massive 75-inch TV you've been dreaming about and that the whole family will love.
You can't shop this Black Friday 2023 deal in stores today -- Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving. You can only get this deal online (or wait until your local Walmart opens at 6 a.m. local time tomorrow).
Get the 75" Vizio V-Series 4K TV for less than $500 for Black Friday
This Vizio smart TV has the ability to automatically upscale HD content into higher 4K resolution. You also get full array backlighting, plus Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support. As a result, whatever you're watching will be displayed with bright and accurate colors, along with really good contrast. And with the TV's V-Gaming Engine and Auto Game Mode, when you plug your favorite console-based gaming system into this TV, you'll experience ultra-low lag, even when playing your favorite high-action games. For sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
The experts at CBS Essentials have been tracking the best Black Friday 2023 TV deals, and we can confirm that this is a truly incredible offer. For more budget TV options, check out this Walmart Black Friday TV deal on the 55-inch Roku 4K TV for $188.
TV deals are aplenty during Black Friday 2023 sales
Many retailers, including Walmart, are currently offering incredible Black Friday deals on smart TVs from many different brands and in every screen size you can imagine. To discover these deals, check out our extensive Black Friday 2023 TV coverage.
We've also created a roundup of the best Best Buy deals on tech gear now available. In fact, whatever you're shopping for this holiday season, the CBS Essentials team of shopping superstars will keep you informed about the very best deals out there.
And if you need help choosing a new 55-inch, 65-inch or 75-inch smart TV for yourself or as a gift for someone else, we have plenty of advice on which models are the best.
More deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale
There's a lot more than the Vizio TV listed above on sale at today's Black Friday sale, including these deals on tech at Walmart and deals for your home. There are plenty of deals on toys to put under the Christmas tree this year, too.
Walmart+ members get early access to Cyber Monday deals
Walmart's current Black Friday sale is the second event in a wave of coming Walmart deals this November. The next big event is Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, which starts Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Like with Walmart's Black Friday sale, Walmart+ members get three hours of early access to the deals.
Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts. You can also arrange for returns to be picked up from your home.
Walmart+ costs $98 per year, or $7.95 per month. Tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+ and get access to all these Black Friday deals now.
