Thanksgiving day Black Friday deal: Walmart has this 75" Vizio TV on sale today for $488

Walmart

Watch your favorite Christmas movies on a brand-new, 75-inch TV from Vizio. Walmart has slashed the price of the Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K LED smart TV down to just $488 at its Black Friday sale today. So now is the time to get that massive 75-inch TV you've been dreaming about and that the whole family will love.

You can't shop this Black Friday 2023 deal in stores today -- Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving. You can only get this deal online (or wait until your local Walmart opens at 6 a.m. local time tomorrow).

Get the 75" Vizio V-Series 4K TV for less than $500 for Black Friday

This Vizio smart TV has the ability to automatically upscale HD content into higher 4K resolution. You also get full array backlighting, plus Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support. As a result, whatever you're watching will be displayed with bright and accurate colors, along with really good contrast. And with the TV's V-Gaming Engine and Auto Game Mode, when you plug your favorite console-based gaming system into this TV, you'll experience ultra-low lag, even when playing your favorite high-action games. For sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

