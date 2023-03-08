Best TVs for watching NCAA sports in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

NCAA March Madness is starting next week. If you want to watch the games in crystal clear HD resolution, now is an excellent time to upgrade to a new 4K TV -- or even an 8K TV.

Some of the best TVs for watching NCAA sports are on sale now.

Top products in this article

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading before March Madness. Newer TVs can provide an improved game day experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Some televisions even have object-tracking sound that will make you feel like you're there in the stadium.

Prefer to shop for your next TV by size? Then check out the following CBS Essentials guides on TV shopping:

The best TVs for watching football in 2023



We've found the best TVs for watching football (based on user reviews), including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on TVs you can get in time for all the March Madness action.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $800

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $300 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2021): $1,400 and up

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2021), $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2021), $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950



Samsung

Watch football stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED boasts top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on-screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,997

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price. This deal is exclusively for Prime members, but non-Prime shoppers can still get the TV on sale for $800.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,000

Samsung

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the big game won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K football broadcast, whenever it happens.

You can save a whopping $1,500 on this stunning television at Samsung.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,500)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368



TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $360



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $360 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $1,668

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,168 (reduced from $1,298)

Related content from CBS Essentials