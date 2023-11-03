How to watch every Kansas City Chiefs game this season

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

The only people having more fun this NFL season than Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, are Kansas City Chiefs fans. Whether you've been part of the Chiefs Kingdom since before Mahomes was born, you jumped on the Chiefs bandwagon after the team's Super Bowl LIV and LVII victories or you're a Swiftie who goes wherever Taylor Swift goes, it's a really good time be a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Keep reading to learn how to watch every remaining Chiefs game during the 2023 NFL season, and view the entire Kansas City Chiefs game schedule.

How to watch every Kansas City Chiefs game



The best Kansas City Chiefs matchups are yet to come. The Chiefs have upcoming big games against the Dolphins (live from Germany), a Week 11 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and a New Year's Eve potential playoff preview against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The Chiefs Week 9 through Week 18 games will all be aired on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, NBC or CBS. Keep reading for how to watch each Chiefs game without cable and for a full schedule of dates, game times and which network will air the Kansas City Chiefs game each week.

The only thing we can't tell you is at which games you'll see "Miss Americana" cheering on No. 87 in her Chiefs gear, but keep reading for our very educated guess.

How to watch each Kansas City Chiefs game without cable

While most cable packages include NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, NBC and CBS, it's easy to watch the game if those networks aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

Your best options for watching are below.

Stream CBS games on Paramount+

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

The following Kansas City Chiefs games will air on CBS:

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 | Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 25| Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Paramount+ costs $5.99 for the Essential tier (or $60 annually), and $11.99 per month (or $120 annually) for the ad-free Showtime tier that includes your local CBS station. Paramount+ currently offers a one-week free trial.



Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including early access to Black Friday pricing), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.











Stream Kansas City Chiefs games on Sling TV for half price

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live Kansas City Chiefs games this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.

You can watch the following Kansas City Chiefs games on Sling TV this season:

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5. |Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 11: Monday, Nov. 20 |Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18 |Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7 | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs games free with FuboTV



You can also catch all the Kansas City Chiefs games remaining this season on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the Chiefs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch each Kansas City Chiefs game on Hulu + Live TV



You can watch the Chiefs, including the Week 9 international showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers airing on the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game on Peacock

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game will be played in Week 13 on Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT).

The game will air on NBC. If your cable subscription doesn't included NBC or you don't have a cable subscription, you can stream the game on Peacock.

Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, including today's matchup and future Sunday Night Football games. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch this game, it's your least expensive option. If you want to watch stream NFL games on other networks, there are better choices below.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch every Kansas City Chiefs game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch the Chiefs this season on your phone -- and all the amazing football remaining this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Schedule: Week 9 through Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs Week 9 through Week 18 schedule is below. All times listed are ET. The game broadcast locally in your area may vary.

Week 9 : Sunday, Nov. 5. |Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

: Sunday, Nov. 5. |Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 10 : Bye week

: Bye week Week 11: Monday, Nov. 20 |Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Nov. 20 |Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN) Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Nov. 26 | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS) Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 3 | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC) Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 |Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Dec. 10 |Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS) Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18 |Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 18 |Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN) Week 16 : Monday, Dec. 25|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

: Monday, Dec. 25|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. (CBS) Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Storylines we're following: Kansas City Chiefs 2023

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images

There's a football game happening, too: Despite two Super Bowl wins in the past three years, the biggest story to hit Arrowhead Stadium has been the budding romance of Chiefs tight end Kelce and pop queen Swift.

Swifties and football fans alike have fervently documented Swift's every in-stadium appearance to watch Kelce play (she's watched four games live, but who's counting?) and purchased every last red piece of clothing the Eras Tour singer has worn (click here for what the "1989" singer has worn to each game so far).

The Swift effect has also made Kelce's jersey nearly impossible to find ( of course we found it for you, you're welcome), earned him a massive increase in social media followers and made the Kansas City Chiefs game the hottest ticket in town (or on TV).

Swift's foray into sports fandom has also made diehard, NFL purists twitchy with all the non-football talk during football. In truth, Swift's appearances at Chiefs game has only brought more enthusiastic eyes to the game, which is ultimately good for the brand. And if it wasn't clear by the friendship bracelets, Eras Tour ticket sellouts and Eras Tour movie reviews, it's Taylor Swift's world and we're all just living in it.

Will Taylor Swift attend this week's Kansas City Chiefs game?

Swift's Eras Tour ramps back up with South American dates in Argentina and Brazil Nov. 9- Nov. 26. While Chiefs fans probably won't see Swift high-fiving Britney Mahomes over owner's suite Cosmos in November, fans might get a glimpse of Kelce in the stands of Swift's early November shows in Brazil as the Chiefs have a Week 10 bye week coming up.

Taylor's Eras Tour takes a winter break from Nov. 27 - Feb. 7, 2024 before the tour heads to Tokyo, Japan. Super Bowl LVIII will be played Feb.11, 2024, which means Taylor won't be at the Super Bowl if the Chiefs play, but fans can count on spotting Swift at multiple playoff games prior to.

