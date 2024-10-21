Watch CBS News
More than 40 people taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms in Jessup

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- More than 40 people were taken to the hospital on Monday with food poisoning symptoms after reportedly eating the same food in Jessup on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court.

Howard County Fire & EMS said at least 46 people are being evaluated. All patients are non-critical at this time, according to Howard County officials.

No other information was provided.

