More than 40 people taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms in Jessup
BALTIMORE -- More than 40 people were taken to the hospital on Monday with food poisoning symptoms after reportedly eating the same food in Jessup on Monday afternoon.
Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court.
Howard County Fire & EMS said at least 46 people are being evaluated. All patients are non-critical at this time, according to Howard County officials.
No other information was provided.