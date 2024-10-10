Voting for Baltimore mayor, U.S. Senate and more. Here are the top races for Maryland voters in the 2024 election.

Baltimore voters will soon cast their ballots to decide key leadership positions in local and federal government. Election Day 2024 is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, while early voting in Maryland runs from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

Here are some of the biggest races on the ballot for Maryland voters.

Baltimore Mayor

Mayor Brandon Scott (D): The incumbent mayor defeated former Mayor Sheila Dixon in the primaries last May. Scott is campaigning on a record of reduced violent crime rates in Baltimore, economic growth and investment in the youth.

In a heavily democratic city, a Scott victory would make him the first mayor re-elected to the position since Martin O'Malley in 2004.

Shannon Wright (R): Wright is a pastor, non-profit executive and radio personality. She served as the NAACP youth and college advisor and is a former member of the NAACP state board of directors. Wright is running on a platform that includes further reducing violent crime in Baltimore, and job creation.

She previously ran for mayor in 2020.

Baltimore City Council President

Zeke Cohen (D): Cohen defeated current City Council President Nick Mosby in the primary. He currently represents Baltimore's 1st District.

Cohen said equity and public safety will be his major focal points, if elected.

Emmanuel Digman (R): Digman boasts a strong background in community service with a commitment to "to making positive changes in the city." Digman is a military veteran and is a member of the Baltimore City Republican Central Committee.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced in 2023 that he would not seek reelection in 2024 and will retire after five decades in politics, attracting a lot of attention and money in the race for his open seat.

Angela Alsobrooks (D): The Prince George's County Executive launched her bid to represent Maryland in Washington D.C. in 2023. A Black woman who has been county executive since 2018, Alsobrooks called for more diversity in the Senate in her campaign announcement.

Some of her priorities include access to abortion care, criminal justice reform and investments in education. She defeated Rep. David Trone in May's primary.

Larry Hogan (R): The former two-term governor made a surprise bid for the open Senate seat by filing hours before the deadline last February. The Republican won a longshot bid for governor in 2015 and enjoyed high approval ratings in deeply blue Maryland for eight years. Hogan previously headed the No Labels political organization and is a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump.

The last Republican senator representing Maryland was Charles Mathias, who served from 1969 to 1987.

A Gonzalez poll in September showed a close race between the two candidates.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1: Incumbent Andy Harris (R) has served in Congress since 2011. He faces challengers Blane Miller (D) and Joshua O'Brien (L).

District 2: Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger announced his retirement after serving 21 years in Congress. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski (D) is challenging Kim Klacik (R) and Jasen Joseph Wunder (L) for the seat.

District 3: After serving in Congress for 18 years, Rep. John Sarbanes said in 2023 that he wanted to explore opportunities to serve the public outside of elected office. Sarah Elfreth (D) and Robert Steinberger (R) won their respective primaries. They will also face Miguel Barajas (L) in the general election.

District 4: Glenn Ivey (D) has served the 4th District since last year, filling the vacancy created when Anthony Brown became Maryland's Attorney General. Ivey faces George McDermott (R) in the general election.

District 5: Steny Hoyer (D) is seeking reelection. The former House Majority Leader has been serving Maryland's District 5 since 1981. He will be challenged by Michelle Talkington (R).

District 6: Rep. David Trone's unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate opened a vacancy in the 6th District. April McClain Delaney (D) will face Neil Parrott (R). Both candidates beat crowded fields in their respective primary elections.

District 7: Kweisi Mfume (D) is aiming for re-election in the 7th District. He is challenged by Scott Collier (R) and Ronald Owens-Bey (L).

District 8: Incumbent Jamie Raskin (D) is being challenged by Cheryl Riley (R) and Nancy Wallace (G). Raskin has been representing the 8th District since 2017.