Johnny Olszewski ready to jump from Baltimore County executive to U.S. Congress

Johnny Olszewski shares plan as he runs for seat in Congress

Johnny Olszewski shares plan as he runs for seat in Congress

Johnny Olszewski shares plan as he runs for seat in Congress

BALTIMORE -- Johnny Olszewski says he is ready to head to the nation's capital after serving the past six years as the Baltimore County executive.

Olszewski, who goes by Johnny O, is the Democratic candidate for Maryland's second Congressional district.

"People have been very encouraging, seeing as what I did as Baltimore County executive, to tackle hard things, bring people together, and work across the aisle, and they know that's what they can expect from me as a member of Congress," Olszewski said.

Olszewski, a Maryland native who has worked as a state legislator, in the private sector, and in the public school system, said he'd seen firsthand the problems with healthcare, homelessness, and crime and how federal policies help move things forward across Maryland's second congressional district.

"In local government, particularly where the rubber meets the road, we're paving the roads, we're building the schools, the recreational opportunities, and so having members of Congress who understand that and understand the need for investment in these things, but also the policy changes to enable local governments and state governments to move forward, is something I think is frankly missing," Olszewski said.

Olszewski's platform

Olszewski's campaign focuses on rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed on March 23, boosting the economy with employment opportunities and reproductive rights.

"I believe that women should have access and families should have access to IVF if they want to start a family," Olszewski said.

When it comes to crime, Olszewski says his numbers in the county should serve as an example of the work he will do in Congress.

"We led a reduction in homicides by 50% here in Baltimore County," Olszewski said.

He also talked about what he wants to see border control and immigration policies.

"As a member of Congress, I will try to bring back that bipartisan immigration bill that would put more border agents at the border, but also give us the ability to process these applications faster so the people who should be here and can contribute to our economic growth will be here as well," Olszewski said

Endorsed as successor

Representative Dutch Ruppersberger endorsed Olszewski as his successor to represent Marylanders.

And, Olszewski says he's the right person for the job.

"Congress needs more leaders who understand these policies and are also excited to be a part of a new generation of leadership," Olszewski said.