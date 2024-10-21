Maryland Weather: Taste of summer weather next few afternoons

BALTIMORE -- Sunny and warm afternoons with cool nights continue into Wednesday. Cooler fall air returns Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures Monday afternoon felt more like early September than late October as they climbed into the upper 70s to near 80°. Expect a nice, warm, and quiet evening ahead with temperatures easing into the 60s by 7 PM and into the 50s by 9 PM. Despite a very warm afternoon, tonight still looks rather chilly with a mainly clear sky and lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will be bright and beautiful. The day features another chilly to cool start, but sunshine will give temperatures a nice boost during the afternoon. Highs Tuesday should climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

The trend continues Wednesday, but in addition to the sunshine and warmth, a gusty breeze will develop out of the southwest. This will send temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80° once again. A strong cold front will approach Wednesday night bring much cooler weather to the area starting Thursday.

Thursday will be a blustery & bright fall day with temperatures feeling like they traditionally do in late October. We'll see highs back into the lower to middle 60s. Friday will be a similar day with sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.

The upcoming weekend looks dry, but there will be some shifting with the temperatures. Saturday looks to be partly sunny and breezy with highs getting close to 70°. A strong cold front will cross later in the day and drop temperatures into the lower 40s Saturday night. The chilly air continues to arrive on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, despite plenty of sunshine.

An early look at Halloween week shows mild to warm weather returning with temperatures rising back into the 70s. The week starts off dry, but we'll be tracking a strong cold front right around Halloween. Right now it's too early to determine whether the timing of the front will bring rain, but it's something we'll be watching closely.