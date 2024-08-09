CVS agrees to pay $45 million to Baltimore for their role in opioid epidemic

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Scott and the city of Baltimore have reached a $45 million litigation settlement against CVS for their role in driving what the city called the worst opioid epidemic in the nation, the mayor's office announced Friday.

The settlement is the second opioid-related litigation to be completed in 2024, following an initial $45 million settlement against the pharmaceutical company, Allergan, in June.

CVS distributed hydrocodone and other opioids to its own Baltimore pharmacies between 2006 and 2014. CVS's share of the market was about half a percent, similar to Allergan's share.

The defendants remaining in the city's lawsuit were responsible for over 80% of the opioids targeted at Baltimore pharmacies: Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen (now Cencora), Teva Pharmaceuticals, Walgreens, and former Insys owner John Kapoor.

"These companies targeted Baltimore and decided profits were more important than the health and safety of the people of this City. We are fully committed to ensuring that these companies pay their fair share to repair the damage they've done to our neighborhoods and families," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The city pursued CVS individually instead of opting into a global settlement with the state of Maryland. CVS had not reached a deal with the state, so the city could not join the global settlement.

However, the office says this proved they made the right decision by pursuing the company separately since under the global settlement, the city would have to undergo split payments for decades instead of receiving the money all at once.

CVS will pay out the entire $45 million this year.

The city has now recovered $90 million in its ongoing litigation, the same amount it would have recovered under all available global settlements.

"We have built an overwhelming case against the opioid companies, and we will continue to move litigation forward to trial against any defendant that is unwilling to recognize their own role in driving this crisis and the significant resources this City needs to combat the consequences of their decisions," said Ebony Thompson, Baltimore City Solicitor.

Mayor Scott with the city of Baltimore plans to pursue any defendant who has played a role in Baltimore's opioid crisis.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, Baltimore City saw 1079 drug and alcohol-related intoxication deaths in 2021, 973 being Fentanyl related.