Downtown Baltimore street collapses causing gas main damage, roads closed

BALTIMORE -- A downtown Baltimore street collapsed, causing a gas main break, while contractors were working Monday, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Crews said the road collapsed at West Lexington and Pearl streets, which damaged the gas main. BGE worked to shut off the gas.

Baltimore City Residents, Visitors, and Patrons :



We want to make you aware of the following incident. During contractor work, there was a street collapse. This lead to damage to a gas main.



• OEM 1 and BCFD are on-site.

• BGE is en route to shut off the gas. pic.twitter.com/fq0OUtpJOL — Baltimore City OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) October 21, 2024

"There may be a lingering gas odor, the situation will continue to be monitored," the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management said.

Roads are shutdown in the area.