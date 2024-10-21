Papi's Tacos releases video of confrontation between burglars, owner

BALTIMORE -- Popular Papi's Tacos in Hampden shared a video of a confrontation early Monday between the owner and burglars.

A spokesperson said the owner of Papi's Tacos on Falls Road was shot at while following two people who robbed his restaurant.

The store owner received a report of a break-in at Papi's at 3:45 a.m. The owner said he saw two people leaving the building and as he followed them, they rammed into his car and fired two shots at him.

The suspects took off with a safe, liquor and a few other items, the owner said. The owner was not hurt.

The owner said police recovered the gun, a bullet casing and many of the stolen items.

Baltimore police said officers are investigating after two people gained entry into the business and had taken property and then took off.

