Man accused of murder in Arundel Mills Mall parking lot during apparent drug deal denied bond

BALTIMORE -- Dontay Fitzgerald, accused of murder in the Arundel Mills Mall parking lot, was denied bond in the interest of public safety, a judge ruled.

The 45-year-old from Baltimore is charged with first-and second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed 31-year-old Yant Junior Gomez during an apparent drug transaction near the mall's movie theater on September 13.

"To hear somebody got shot here, it's just sad," said Severn resident Jataun Shelton.

Police responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. where they found Gomez suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the way to the hospital.

"Patient is in a parking lot between Books a Million and Cinemark, initially reported as a stabbing, now I've heard a shooting, we have police on location, the scene is secure," a dispatcher is heard saying.

Video shows engagement

Video surveillance shows the shooting suspect arriving at the mall in a gold pickup truck and Gomez arriving in a white BMW for an apparent drug transaction, according to the police report obtained by WJZ. Video shows the suspect approaching Gomez's vehicle, and moments later, he fell out of the driver's side and onto the ground.

According to the report, the suspect is then seen driving off in Gomez's BMW while an unidentified person drives off in the suspect's truck.

Police said a witness identified Fitzgerald as the suspect and Fitzgerald's cellphone records placed him at the scene at the time of the murder before driving to Baltimore. Fitzgerald was arrested on October 18.

Burnt car found in Baltimore

Prosecutors said the BMW was found burnt near Fitzgerald's home in Baltimore. His preliminary hearing is set for November 13.

He will remain at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.