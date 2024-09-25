Dozens of lawsuits take "bold action" against Dali's owner, Baltimore County executive says

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of lawsuits, including one from Baltimore County, beat the deadline to be filed against the owner and manager of M/V Dali, the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse last March.

The lawsuits, which had to be filed by Tuesday, seek to hold the ship's owner, Grace Ocean Private Limited, and its manager, Synergy Marine Private Limited, responsible for the ship crashing into Baltimore's bridge, killing six construction workers and shutting down commerce at the Port of Baltimore for weeks.

"That collapse was historic but it was also entirely preventable," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

The Dali's owner and manager previously filed a claim to limit its liability of $43.6 million for the cost of the ship and its contents.

In a statement to WJZ, a spokesperson for the companies declined to comment on the lawsuits, but said he expected the lawsuits to be filed.

The spokesperson said in part, "We do look forward to our day in court to set the record straight.''

Baltimore County takes action

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said it was important for the county to "take this bold action" and file a lawsuit.

"We thought it was important that we step up and take this bold action to hold those owners and operators of the Dali accountable for, most importantly, that tragic loss of life but also the natural devastation, the damage to our business and families, the impacts of transportation and on the environment," Olszewski said.

Olszewski said these lawsuits are only the beginning of the journey to rebuild after the collapse.

"They are going to be an impact that we're going to be feeling years to come," Olszewski said.

More lawsuits against Dali