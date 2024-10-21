The Lord Baltimore Hotel: A historic charm with a paranormal reputation

WJZ learns about the paranormal history of The Lord Baltimore Hotel

WJZ learns about the paranormal history of The Lord Baltimore Hotel

WJZ learns about the paranormal history of The Lord Baltimore Hotel

BALTIMORE -- The Lord Baltimore Hotel is known for its historic charm, however, it has a reputation as one of the most haunted hotels in the country.

The hotel's paranormal activity has enticed skeptics and believers near and far.

WJZ reporter Dennis Valera and photographer Cory Sellgren spent the night at the hotel to find out if the haunted stories are true.

A ghostly history

When you enter the hotel, the stories begin. Guests and staff have seen figures on the mezzanine above the lobby, also sitting in the LB Tavern.

"[People] mention the fact they're dressed out of fashion, period inappropriate clothing," said Vince Wilson, the hotel's entertainment producer. "They'll point back over and those customers will disappear into nothing."

Wilson leads ghost tours at the hotel, as does the Mystical TeAnna, who co-owns the hotel's Poe's Magic Theatre.

They led Valera and Sellgren on a personal tour of some of the hotel's hotspots.

One of them was the Versailles room, a ballroom at the hotel. People have seen crystals on the chandeliers sway slightly back and forth, according to Wilson.

People have also seen a couple dancing and they're believed to be the parents of Molly.

Who is Molly?

Molly is a spirit said to roam the hotel's halls. A painting of her hangs on the 19th floor, which is considered to be the hotel's most active floor.

No one has ever really seen her face, but people who have seen her say they've seen her dress or her shoes.

She's most notably known for playing with her ball.

More than 20 people are confirmed to have died by suicide by jumping off the 19th floor back when the stock market crashed, triggering the Great Depression.

It's not clear if Molly is one of those who died that way.

Talking with Molly

With the help of Wilson, Valera attempted to talk with Molly twice at the hotel.

First in the Maryland Room in the hotel's lower level. Wilson used a spirit bell, which to the naked eye looks like glass held up by a string.

Wilson said it's a method that originated in the 19th century. It's believed spirits will communicate with the living by "pinging" the glass with the string.

Valera first asked, "Molly, are you here with us?"

Almost immediately after, a loud ping was heard. Wilson said that was a resounding yes.

Valera also asked if Molly had her ball with her, and if it was OK that he was there with her. Both got a ping in response.

The group then took it to modern-day communication with an electromagnetic field detector, or an EMF meter.

Originally, [an EMF meter] was used for scientific measurements," Wilson said. "Modern-day ghost hunters, or technospiritualists, have repurposed it for ghost hunting."

Taking it to the 19th floor, Valera tried talking to Molly again. While there were moments when the device went off, there was no confirmation he was talking to Molly.

Haunted or not haunted?

When they called it a night, Valera and Sellgren set up an overnight camera in their rooms to see if they'd catch anything while they were sleeping.

Neither camera caught anything of note. It's hard to definitively say if anything experienced at the hotel during Valera and Sellgren's stay was paranormal.

But, whether you're a believer or not, reflections of the hotel's past can't be ignored.

First built in 1929, much of the hotel's decor and style now still looks very much like it was nearly 100 years ago.

Wilson said that can create a spooky feel of its own.

"Their memories are embedded in the walls of this hotel," he said.

As long as the stories live on, so does the paranormal -- the paranormal reputation, that is.

"I'm certain there are people who won't go to a haunted hotel," Wilson said. "But I think the people that will far outnumber that."