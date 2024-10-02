Gas stations in Maryland must post cash and credit prices, aiming to end "bait & switch" signage

BALTIMORE -- Gas stations in Maryland are now required to show the cash and credit price at their towers thanks to the Gas Price Gauging Act signed into effect in May 2023 by Gov. Wes Moore.

"It took SEVEN YEARS, but we finally passed "Gas Price Clarity" in Maryland! It goes into effect TODAY. Contact our Comptroller if you see a violation," State Senator Cheryl Kagan posted on Facebook.

Senator Kagan said this bill will limit what she calls "bait and switch" and price gouging.

With the bill in effect, drivers will now have more clarity on what they'll be paying at the pump.

In Maryland, gas stations are required to post the lowest price for regular gas on their towers.

This can be confusing for consumers who prefer to pay with credit as they'll be paying more than the price seen on gas station towers due to the transaction fees gas stations pay, often 5 to 20 cents more per gallon.

"As soon as I see the credit and the cash gas price, credit is off my mind," driver Tony Callaway said. "I don't even think about it anymore, strictly cash."

However, according to AAA, nearly 90% of Marylanders rather pay with their card.

Under the act, the gas station signs will now be required to show the cost of paying with credit if the cash price is lower.