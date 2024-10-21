Watch CBS News
Sports

Baltimore Ravens roll to 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Purple Connection: Baltimore Ravens run their winning streak to four games
Purple Connection: Baltimore Ravens run their winning streak to four games 22:30

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes, including two to Mark Andrews, to lead the Baltimore Ravens to their fifth-straight win.

Jackson completed 17-of-22 passes for 281 yards and running back Derrick Henry had another massive game in Baltimore's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Henry gained 169 yards on the ground and also caught a touchdown pass. Rashod Bateman caught four passes for 121 yards with a touchdown, and Andrews caught a pair of touchdowns and Justice Hill added a score.

After trailing by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, the Ravens scored the next 34 points.

Marlon Humphrey picked off two passes to help the Ravens maintain a 17-10 lead at halftime.

Jackson completed touchdown passes to Andrews and Justice Hill, and Justin Tucker kicked a field goal in the first half.

The Ravens (5-2) play at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.