Baltimore Ravens roll to 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Purple Connection: Baltimore Ravens run their winning streak to four games

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes, including two to Mark Andrews, to lead the Baltimore Ravens to their fifth-straight win.

Jackson completed 17-of-22 passes for 281 yards and running back Derrick Henry had another massive game in Baltimore's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Henry gained 169 yards on the ground and also caught a touchdown pass. Rashod Bateman caught four passes for 121 yards with a touchdown, and Andrews caught a pair of touchdowns and Justice Hill added a score.

After trailing by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, the Ravens scored the next 34 points.

Marlon Humphrey picked off two passes to help the Ravens maintain a 17-10 lead at halftime.

Jackson completed touchdown passes to Andrews and Justice Hill, and Justin Tucker kicked a field goal in the first half.

The Ravens (5-2) play at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.