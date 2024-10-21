Maryland Social Services leader says it's "extremely critical" to report child abuse in wake of recent deaths

Hearing for mother charged in child abuse death postponed again

BALTIMORE -- Dr. Alger Studstill, Executive Director of the Maryland Social Services Administration, urges witnesses of child abuse and neglect to report it to authorities.

Within the past week, three parents -- two in Baltimore and one in Glen Burnie -- were arrested after their young children were found unconscious in their homes and died.

"Reporting abuse in the state of Maryland is extremely easy," Studstill said. "We have a hotline that is operated 24/7 and we have a number that anyone can reach out to any time throughout the day. That number is 1800-91-prevent or 1-800 917 7383."

Studstill says it's "extremely critical" to act on suspected child abuse.

"It's extremely critical that if anyone suspects that a child is being abused or neglected to say something," Studstill said.

Bail review postponed again

Bernice Byrd, the mother facing child abuse and neglect charges in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, had her bail review hearing postponed for the fourth time.

Bernice Byrd, 32, and the girl's father Gerald Byrd, 34, were arrested on October 14 after their daughter, Zona Byrd, was found dead in her bed, "ice cold and not moving," according to police.

They are facing charges of child abuse resulting in death and several counts of child abuse in the second degree and neglect.

Bernice Byrd is on suicide watch inside the jail, according to authorities, which may explain the delay.

Bernice Byrd is scheduled for a fifth time to have a bail review hearing on Tuesday. Both parents have preliminary hearings set for November.

Police described Zona as being extremely malnourished, and emaciated and her ribs clearly visible from lack of food.

Bernice Byrd and Gerald Byrd told police they couldn't remember the last time their child ate food or when they last saw her alive.

Fentanyl in child's system

Last week, a Glen Burnie mother was arrested after fentanyl was found in the system of her 2-year-old, who died last month after being found lying face down on a futon inside the home.